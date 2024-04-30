MagazineBuy Print

Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2024 squad: Rashid Khan to lead; Recent debutant Nangyal Kharote included; Zazai among reserves

Afghanistan begins its World Cup 2024 journey against Uganda, before facing New Zealand, Papua New Guinea and West Indies in Group C

Published : Apr 30, 2024 22:49 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Rashid Khan of Afghanistan gestures during the Men’s Twenty20 International match between Afghanistan and Ireland in Sharjah.
FILE PHOTO: Rashid Khan of Afghanistan gestures during the Men’s Twenty20 International match between Afghanistan and Ireland in Sharjah. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
FILE PHOTO: Rashid Khan of Afghanistan gestures during the Men’s Twenty20 International match between Afghanistan and Ireland in Sharjah. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Afghanistan, on Tuesday, announced a 15-member squad for the ICC T20 World Cup starting in June in the West Indies and the USA.

Rashid Khan was named captain of the squad which also had three travelling reserves -- Sediq Atal, Hazartullah Zazai and Saleem Safi.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Najib Zadran and Ibrahim Zadran form the core batting group which will be ably supported by the slew of all-rounders including Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi and the skipper himself.

ALSO READ: India’s T20 World Cup Squad 2024: Kohli, Samson in 15-member squad; Chahal returns; Rinku Singh, Gill in reserves

Mujeeb ur Rahman and Noor Ahmad find a place in the bowling department along with regular pacers Naveen ul Haq and Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Afghanistan begins its World Cup 2024 journey against Uganda, before facing New Zealand, Papua New Guinea and West Indies in Group C.

Afghanistan Squad
Batters: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammed Ishaq (WK)
All-rounders: Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (C), Nangyal Kharoti
Bowlers: Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen ul Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik
Reserve Players: Sediq Atal, Hazartullah Zazai, Saleem Safi

