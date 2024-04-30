England Men’s selection panel announced a provincial squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and USA on Tuesday with Jos Buttler leading the side.

The World Cup is set to begin in June, just days after the scheduled final of IPL 2024 to be played at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

RELATED: England squad for T20 World Cup 2024: Jofra Archer returns after cruel run of injuries; Buttler to lead title defence

England are also scheduled to play a T20I series against Pakistan which gets underway at Headingley on May 22, 2024. The ECB announced in its statement that the selected players who are currently participating in the IPL will return in time for the Pakistan series.

Let’s look at the players who will miss out on the IPL Playoffs if their team manages to make the cut:

Phil Salt - KKR

Jos Buttler - RR

Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jonny Bairstow - PBKS

Moeen Ali - CSK

Will Jacks, Reece Topley - RCB