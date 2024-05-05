LSG vs KKR Toss Updates, IPL 2024: KL Rahul wins toss, Lucknow Super Giants to field; Harshit Rana back in Kolkata Knight Riders XI

Lucknow Super Giants will host Kolkata Knight Riders for the 54th fixture of IPL 2024 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

LSG vs KKR Playing XI

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ashton Turner, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur

Kolkata Knight Riders: Philip Salt (w), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana

DC vs KKR TOSS UPDATE

KL Rahul won the toss and chose to bowl

LSG - Last five toss and match results

Result after winning toss: Wins - 3/3

Result after losing toss: Wins - 2/2

KKR - Last 5 Toss and Match results

Results after winning toss: Wins - 0/0

Results after losing toss: Wins - 3/5

BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium - Toss and match results in last 10 IPL games

Team winning the toss: Wins: 8; Losses: 2

Team batting first: Wins: 2; Losses: 8