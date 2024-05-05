MagazineBuy Print

LSG vs KKR Toss Updates, IPL 2024: KL Rahul wins toss, Lucknow Super Giants to field; Harshit Rana back in Kolkata Knight Riders XI

LSG vs KKR Toss live updates: Check the toss result from the IPL 2024 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders from the BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Updated : May 05, 2024 19:08 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Lucknow Super Giants’ Krunal Pandya celebrates a dismissal.
Lucknow Super Giants’ Krunal Pandya celebrates a dismissal. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu
Lucknow Super Giants' Krunal Pandya celebrates a dismissal. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu

Lucknow Super Giants will host Kolkata Knight Riders for the 54th fixture of IPL 2024 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

LSG vs KKR Playing XI

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ashton Turner, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur

Kolkata Knight Riders: Philip Salt (w), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana

DC vs KKR TOSS UPDATE

KL Rahul won the toss and chose to bowl

LSG - Last five toss and match results

Result after winning toss: Wins - 3/3

Result after losing toss: Wins - 2/2

KKR - Last 5 Toss and Match results

Results after winning toss: Wins - 0/0

Results after losing toss: Wins - 3/5

BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium - Toss and match results in last 10 IPL games

Team winning the toss: Wins: 8; Losses: 2

Team batting first: Wins: 2; Losses: 8

