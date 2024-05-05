LSG vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants opts to bowl; Harshit Rana returns for Kolkata Knight Riders

TOSS - LSG

Lucknow Super Giants wins the toss and opts to bowl.

KL Rahul: We will bowl first. We just like chasing. The good thing is we have been able to adapt well to conditions, and there have been a few brilliant performances. Quinton de Kock was injured in the last match. He’s fine now but we’re going with the previous combination. Yash Thakur comes in for Mayank Yadav.

Shreyas Iyer: We would have bowled as well. Defending 170 in Mumbai with five bowlers gave us a lot of confidence. There’s a lot of self-belief in the team. We are going with the same team. Hopefully we continue with the same form.