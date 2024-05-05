MagazineBuy Print

LSG vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants opts to bowl; Harshit Rana returns for Kolkata Knight Riders

LSG vs KKR Live Score: Catch the live score and updates from the IPL 2024 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Updated : May 05, 2024 19:28 IST

Team Sportstar
Catch the live score and updates from the KKR vs LSG IPL 2024 match
Catch the live score and updates from the KKR vs LSG IPL 2024 match
Catch the live score and updates from the KKR vs LSG IPL 2024 match

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the LSG vs KKR IPL 2024 match being played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow

  • May 05, 2024 19:23
    The first LSG vs KKR match at Ekana

    This contest is the first time Lucknow Super Giants will enjoy home support against Kolkata Knight Riders. This is also LSG’s last home game this season.

  • May 05, 2024 19:07
    Lineups

    Kolkata Knight Riders: Philip Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana.

    Impact Subs: Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Srikar Bharat, Sherfane Rutherford, Vaibhav Arora.

    Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (wk/c), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ashton Turner, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur.

    Impact Subs: Arshin Kulkarni, Manimaran Siddharth, Krishnappa Gowtham, Yudhvir Singh, Devdutt Padikkal.

  • May 05, 2024 19:01
    TOSS - LSG

    Lucknow Super Giants wins the toss and opts to bowl.

    KL Rahul: We will bowl first. We just like chasing. The good thing is we have been able to adapt well to conditions, and there have been a few brilliant performances. Quinton de Kock was injured in the last match. He’s fine now but we’re going with the previous combination. Yash Thakur comes in for Mayank Yadav.

    Shreyas Iyer: We would have bowled as well. Defending 170 in Mumbai with five bowlers gave us a lot of confidence. There’s a lot of self-belief in the team. We are going with the same team. Hopefully we continue with the same form.

  • May 05, 2024 18:42
    LSG record at Ekana Cricket Stadium

    Matches played: 13

    Won: 7

    Lost: 5

    N/R: 1

    Last result: Won against Mumbai Indians by 4 wickets (April 30, 2024)

    Highest score: 199/8 (20) vs Punjab Kings (March 30, 2024)

  • May 05, 2024 18:15
    Toss record at Ekana Cricket Stadium

    Team winning the toss: Wins: 8; Losses: 2

    Team batting first: Wins: 2; Losses: 8

  • May 05, 2024 18:01
    LSG vs KKR Dream11 Predicition

    WICKETKEEPERS

    Phil Salt (vc), KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran

    BATTERS

    Venkatesh Iyer, Angkirsh Raghuvanshi

    ALL ROUNDERS

    Andre Russell, Sunil Narine (c), Marcus Stoinis

    BOWLERS

    Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan

    Team Composition: LSG 5-6 KKR | Credits Left: 9

  • May 05, 2024 17:19
    LSG vs KKR Head-to-Head Record

    Matches played: 4

    LSG won: 3

    KKR won: 1

    Last result: KKR won by 8 wickets (Kolkata; April 14, 2024)

  • May 05, 2024 16:48
    Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted XI

    Bat 1st: Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy.

    Bowl 1st: Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana.

    Impact Player options: Angkrish Raghuvanshi/Vaibhav Arora, Chetan Sakariya, KS Bharat, Anukul Roy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

  • May 05, 2024 16:42
    Lucknow Super Giants Predicted XI

    Bat 1st: KL Rahul (c/wk), Arshin Kulkarni, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ashton Turner, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq.

    Bowl 1st: KL Rahul (c/wk), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ashton Turner, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan.

    Impact Player options: Arshin Kulkarni/Mohsin Khan, Yudhvir Singh Charak, M. Siddharth, Amit Mishra, Quinton de Kock.

  • May 05, 2024 16:33
    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    The live streaming on for the Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2024 match will be available on JioCinema. The match will also be broadcast on Star Sports Network.

  • May 05, 2024 16:16
    LSG vs KKR match preview

    LSG vs KKR, IPL 2024: A clash of contrasting T20 templates with an eye on the playoff bracket

    Third-placed LSG will be the fresher of the two teams, having enjoyed a five-day break since its last game - a home win against Mumbai Indians, while it’s a quick turnaround for KKR who come off a rare away win vs MI.

  • May 05, 2024 16:07
    SQUADS

    Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Shamar Joseph, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, K. Gowtham, Arshin Kulkarni, M. Siddharth, Ashton Turner, Matt Henry, Mohd. Arshad Khan.

    Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Allah Ghazanfar, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain.

