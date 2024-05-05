PBKS vs CSK: Dhoni walks out to bat at No.9 for the first time in T20 career

Chennai Super Kings wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni walked out to bat at number nine for the first time in his T20 career during the Indian Premier League match against Punjab Kings on Sunday.

The former CSK skipper’s stay at the crease was short-lived as he was bowled by Harshal Patel for a golden duck in the penultimate over of the match at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.

CSK was in a precarious position, with 151/8 on the scoreboard after Dhoni’s wicket. Punjab has won the last five meetings against Chennai, with the latest comign at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday.

The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side was able to post 167/9 at the end of 20 overs, thanks to Ravindra Jadeja’s 26-ball 43.

More to follow..