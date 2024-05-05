Punjab Kings will host Chennai Super Kings at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday. The defending champion will look to overcome its seven-wicket defeat against the same side earlier this week.
Toss: Punjab Kings won the toss and elected to field.
Here is a look at how both the teams have fared at the toss recently:
PBKS Last Five Toss and Match Results in IPL 2024:
- vs CSK: Won the toss, won the match by seven wickets
- vs KKR: Won the toss, won the match by eight wickets
- vs GT: Won the toss, lost the match by three wickets
- vs MI: Won the toss, lost the match by nine runs
- vs RR: Lost the toss, lost the match by three wickets
CSK Last Five Toss and Match Results in IPL 2024:
- vs PBKS: Lost the toss, lost the match by seven wickets
- vs SRH: Lost the toss, won the match by 78 runs
- vs LSG: Lost the toss, lost the match by six wickets
- vs LSG: Lost the toss, lost the match by eight wickets
- vs MI: Lost the toss, won the match by 20 runs
Latest on Sportstar
- PBKS vs CSK LIVE Score Updates, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings wins toss, opts to bowl v Chennai Super Kings
- PBKS vs CSK LIVE Toss Updates: Punjab Kings wins toss, Curran elects to bowl vs Chennai Super Kings
- Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: India’s full schedule, opponents, venues, fixtures
- PBKS vs CSK IPL 2024 Live Streaming info: When and where to watch Punbjab Kings v Chennai Super Kings match today?
- PBKS vs CSK Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE