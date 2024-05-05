MagazineBuy Print

PBKS vs CSK LIVE Toss Updates: Punjab Kings wins toss, Curran elects to bowl vs Chennai Super Kings

PBKS vs CSK, IPL 2024: Here are the toss and match results in recent matches for Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings.

Published : May 05, 2024 14:21 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Chennai Super Kings’ captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and Punjab Kings’ captain Sam Curran during the toss.
Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and Punjab Kings' captain Sam Curran during the toss. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Chennai Super Kings’ captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and Punjab Kings’ captain Sam Curran during the toss. | Photo Credit: PTI

Punjab Kings will host Chennai Super Kings at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday. The defending champion will look to overcome its seven-wicket defeat against the same side earlier this week.

Toss: Punjab Kings won the toss and elected to field.

Here is a look at how both the teams have fared at the toss recently:

PBKS Last Five Toss and Match Results in IPL 2024:

  1. vs CSK: Won the toss, won the match by seven wickets
  2. vs KKR: Won the toss, won the match by eight wickets
  3. vs GT: Won the toss, lost the match by three wickets
  4. vs MI: Won the toss, lost the match by nine runs
  5. vs RR: Lost the toss, lost the match by three wickets

CSK Last Five Toss and Match Results in IPL 2024:

  1. vs PBKS: Lost the toss, lost the match by seven wickets
  2. vs SRH: Lost the toss, won the match by 78 runs
  3. vs LSG: Lost the toss, lost the match by six wickets
  4. vs LSG: Lost the toss, lost the match by eight wickets
  5. vs MI: Lost the toss, won the match by 20 runs

