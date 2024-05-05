PBKS vs CSK LIVE Toss Updates: Punjab Kings wins toss, Curran elects to bowl vs Chennai Super Kings

Punjab Kings will host Chennai Super Kings at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday. The defending champion will look to overcome its seven-wicket defeat against the same side earlier this week.

Toss: Punjab Kings won the toss and elected to field.

Here is a look at how both the teams have fared at the toss recently:

PBKS Last Five Toss and Match Results in IPL 2024:

vs CSK: Won the toss, won the match by seven wickets vs KKR: Won the toss, won the match by eight wickets vs GT: Won the toss, lost the match by three wickets vs MI: Won the toss, lost the match by nine runs vs RR: Lost the toss, lost the match by three wickets

CSK Last Five Toss and Match Results in IPL 2024: