PBKS vs CSK Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings predicted XI, fantasy team, squads

Punjab Kings will host Chennai Super Kings in the 53rd match of the Indian Premier League at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday.

PBKS vs CSK predicted 11

Punjab Kings Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran(c), Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar

Bowl 1st: Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran(c), Rilee Rossouw, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Impact Player options: Prabhsimran Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Prince Choudhary

Chennai Super Kings predicted XI:

Bat 1st: Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Mukesh Choudhary, Tushar Deshpande, Richard Gleeson, Matheesha Pathirana

Bowl 1st: Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Mukesh Choudhary, Tushar Deshpande, Richard Gleeson, Matheesha Pathirana

Impact Player options: Sameer Rizvi, Shardul Thakur, Shaik Rasheed, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner

PBKS vs CSK DREAM ELEVEN PREDICTION IPL 2024 WICKETKEEPERS Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh BATTERS Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Shivam Dube, Shashan Singh, Daryll Mitchell ALL ROUNDERS Sam Curran (vs), Ravindra Jadeja BOWLERS Matheesha Pathirana, Richard Gleeson, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel Team Composition: PBKS 6-5 CSK| Credits Left: 11.5