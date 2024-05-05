PBKS vs CSK head-to-head, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings overall stats; most runs, wickets

Punjab Kings will host Chennai Super Kings at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday. The defending champion will look to overcome its seven-wicket defeat against the same side earlier this week.

Here are all the head-to-head stats you need to know ahead of the match:

PBKS vs CSK HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL Matches played: 29 Punjab Kings won: 13 Chennai Super Kings won: 15 Tied: 1 Last result: PBKS won by seven wickets (Chennai; 2024)

PBKS vs CSK HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL IN DHARAMSALA Matches played: 2 Punjab Kings won: 1 Chennai Super Kings won: 1 Last result: Kings XI Punjab won by six wickets (2012)

PBKS OVERALL RECORD IN IPL IN DHARAMSALA Played: 11 Won: 5 Lost: 6 Last result: Lost to Rajasthan Royals by four wickets (2023) Highest score: 232/2 (20) vs RCB (May 17, 2011) Lowest score: 116 (19) vs Deccan Chargers (May 21, 2011)

MOST RUNS IN PBKS VS CSK IPL MATCHES

Batter Inns. Runs Avg. SR HS Suresh Raina (CSK) 21 713 44.56 150.73 100* MS Dhoni (CSK) 23 599 49.91 148.63 79* Faf du Plessis (CSK) 11 547 60.77 147.83 96

MOST WICKETS IN PBKS VS CSK IPL MATCHES