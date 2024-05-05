MagazineBuy Print

PBKS vs CSK head-to-head, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings overall stats; most runs, wickets

PBKS vs CSK, IPL 2024: Here are all the head-to-head records and stats for the Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings match in Dharamsala on Sunday.

Published : May 05, 2024 13:49 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Chennai Super Kings’ Mahendra Singh Dhoni during a practice session.
Chennai Super Kings’ Mahendra Singh Dhoni during a practice session. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Chennai Super Kings’ Mahendra Singh Dhoni during a practice session. | Photo Credit: PTI

Punjab Kings will host Chennai Super Kings at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday. The defending champion will look to overcome its seven-wicket defeat against the same side earlier this week.

Here are all the head-to-head stats you need to know ahead of the match:

PBKS vs CSK HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL
Matches played: 29
Punjab Kings won: 13
Chennai Super Kings won: 15
Tied: 1
Last result: PBKS won by seven wickets (Chennai; 2024)
PBKS vs CSK HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL IN DHARAMSALA
Matches played: 2
Punjab Kings won: 1
Chennai Super Kings won: 1
Last result: Kings XI Punjab won by six wickets (2012)
PBKS OVERALL RECORD IN IPL IN DHARAMSALA
Played: 11
Won: 5
Lost: 6
Last result: Lost to Rajasthan Royals by four wickets (2023)
Highest score: 232/2 (20) vs RCB (May 17, 2011)
Lowest score: 116 (19) vs Deccan Chargers (May 21, 2011)

MOST RUNS IN PBKS VS CSK IPL MATCHES

Batter Inns. Runs Avg. SR HS
Suresh Raina (CSK) 21 713 44.56 150.73 100*
MS Dhoni (CSK) 23 599 49.91 148.63 79*
Faf du Plessis (CSK) 11 547 60.77 147.83 96

MOST WICKETS IN PBKS VS CSK IPL MATCHES

Bowler Inns. Wkts. Econ. Avg. BBI
Dwayne Bravo (CSK) 14 18 8.44 22.05 3/27
R. Ashwin (CSK, PBKS) 17 17 7.29 27.88 3/23
Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) 18 12 8.00 38.00 3/22

IPL 2024 /

Chennai Super Kings /

Punjab Kings

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
