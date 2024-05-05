PBKS vs CSK head-to-head, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings overall stats; most runs, wickets

Punjab Kings will host Chennai Super Kings at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday. The defending champion will look to overcome its seven-wicket defeat against the same side earlier this week.
Here are all the head-to-head stats you need to know ahead of the match:
PBKS vs CSK HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL
Matches played: 29
Punjab Kings won: 13
Chennai Super Kings won: 15
Tied: 1
Last result: PBKS won by seven wickets (Chennai; 2024)
PBKS vs CSK HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL IN DHARAMSALA
Matches played: 2
Punjab Kings won: 1
Chennai Super Kings won: 1
Last result: Kings XI Punjab won by six wickets (2012)
PBKS OVERALL RECORD IN IPL IN DHARAMSALA
Played: 11
Won: 5
Lost: 6
Last result: Lost to Rajasthan Royals by four wickets (2023)
Highest score: 232/2 (20) vs RCB (May 17, 2011)
Lowest score: 116 (19) vs Deccan Chargers (May 21, 2011)
MOST RUNS IN PBKS VS CSK IPL MATCHES
|Batter
|Inns.
|Runs
|Avg.
|SR
|HS
|Suresh Raina (CSK)
|21
|713
|44.56
|150.73
|100*
|MS Dhoni (CSK)
|23
|599
|49.91
|148.63
|79*
|Faf du Plessis (CSK)
|11
|547
|60.77
|147.83
|96
MOST WICKETS IN PBKS VS CSK IPL MATCHES
|Bowler
|Inns.
|Wkts.
|Econ.
|Avg.
|BBI
|Dwayne Bravo (CSK)
|14
|18
|8.44
|22.05
|3/27
|R. Ashwin (CSK, PBKS)
|17
|17
|7.29
|27.88
|3/23
|Ravindra Jadeja (CSK)
|18
|12
|8.00
|38.00
|3/22
