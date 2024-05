LSG vs KKR Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders predicted XI, fantasy team, squads

With mutiple teams breathing down its neck in the playoffs race, only a win would do for Lucknow Super Giants in its IPL 2024 match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Sunday

Lucknow Super Giants Predicted XI

Bat 1st: KL Rahul (c/wk), Arshin Kulkarni, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ashton Turner, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq.

Bowl 1st: KL Rahul (c/wk), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ashton Turner, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan.

Impact Player options: Arshin Kulkarni/Mohsin Khan, Yudhvir Singh Charak, M. Siddharth, Amit Mishra, Quinton de Kock.

Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy.

Bowl 1st: Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana.

Impact Player options: Angkrish Raghuvanshi/Vaibhav Arora, Chetan Sakariya, KS Bharat, Anukul Roy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

LSG vs KKR DREAM ELEVEN PREDICTION IPL 2024 WICKETKEEPERS Phil Salt (vc), KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran BATTERS Venkatesh Iyer, Angkirsh Raghuvanshi ALL ROUNDERS Andre Russell, Sunil Narine (c), Marcus Stoinis BOWLERS Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan Team Composition: LSG 5-6 KKR | Credits Left: 9