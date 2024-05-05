IPL 2024 Points Table updated after PBKS vs CSK: Chennai Super Kings moves to third after win over Punjab Kings

Chennai Super Kings posted a 28-run win over Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League at the HPCA Stadium on Sunday to move to third in the points table.

Ravindra Jadeja picked three wickets while Tushar Deshpande and Simarjeet Singh bagged two apiece as CSK registered its first win in six games against PBKS.

Here’s what the standings look like after the PBKS vs CSK IPL 2024 game:

Team Mat Won Lost Points NRR Rajasthan Royals 10 8 2 16 +0.622 Kolkata Knight Riders 10 7 3 14 +1.098 Chennai Super Kings 11 6 5 12 +0.700 Lucknow Super Giants 10 6 4 12 +0.094 Sunrisers Hyderabad 10 6 4 12 +0.072 Chennai Super Kings 11 6 5 12 +0.627 Delhi Capitals 11 5 6 10 -0.442 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 11 4 7 8 -0.049 Punjab Kings 11 4 7 8 -0.187 Gujarat Titans 11 4 7 8 -1.320 Mumbai Indians 11 3 8 6 -0.356

(Updated after PBKS vs CSK on May 5)