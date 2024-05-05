MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL 2024 Points Table updated after PBKS vs CSK: Chennai Super Kings moves to third after win over Punjab Kings

IPL 2024: Here is the full standings list after Match 53 between Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings.

Published : May 05, 2024 19:10 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Jadeja bagged three wickets to help CSK win vs PBKS.
Jadeja bagged three wickets to help CSK win vs PBKS. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/The Hindu
infoIcon

Jadeja bagged three wickets to help CSK win vs PBKS. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/The Hindu

Chennai Super Kings posted a 28-run win over Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League at the HPCA Stadium on Sunday to move to third in the points table.

Ravindra Jadeja picked three wickets while Tushar Deshpande and Simarjeet Singh bagged two apiece as CSK registered its first win in six games against PBKS.

Here’s what the standings look like after the PBKS vs CSK IPL 2024 game:

Team Mat Won Lost Points NRR
Rajasthan Royals 10 8 2 16 +0.622
Kolkata Knight Riders 10 7 3 14 +1.098
Chennai Super Kings 11 6 5 12 +0.700
Lucknow Super Giants 10 6 4 12 +0.094
Sunrisers Hyderabad 10 6 4 12 +0.072
Chennai Super Kings 11 6 5 12 +0.627
Delhi Capitals 11 5 6 10 -0.442
Royal Challengers Bengaluru 11 4 7 8 -0.049
Punjab Kings 11 4 7 8 -0.187
Gujarat Titans 11 4 7 8 -1.320
Mumbai Indians 11 3 8 6 -0.356

(Updated after PBKS vs CSK on May 5)

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

Royal Challengers Bengaluru /

Gujarat Titans

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LSG vs KKR Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024 Points Table updated after PBKS vs CSK: Chennai Super Kings moves to third after win over Punjab Kings
    Team Sportstar
  3. PBKS vs CSK Highlights, IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings beats Punjab by 28 runs, climbs to third in standings
    Team Sportstar
  4. LSG vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants wins the toss, opts to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders
    Team Sportstar
  5. LSG vs KKR Toss Updates, IPL 2024: KL Rahul wins toss, Lucknow Super Giants to field; Harshit Rana back in Kolkata Knight Riders XI
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. IPL 2024 Points Table updated after PBKS vs CSK: Chennai Super Kings moves to third after win over Punjab Kings
    Team Sportstar
  2. Dhoni IPL 2024 Performance Tracker: MSD falls for golden duck against Punjab Kings in Dharamsala
    Team Sportstar
  3. PBKS vs CSK: Dhoni walks out to bat at No.9 for the first time in T20 career
    Team Sportstar
  4. LSG vs KKR Toss Updates, IPL 2024: KL Rahul wins toss, Lucknow Super Giants to field; Harshit Rana back in Kolkata Knight Riders XI
    Team Sportstar
  5. LSG vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants wins the toss, opts to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LSG vs KKR Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024 Points Table updated after PBKS vs CSK: Chennai Super Kings moves to third after win over Punjab Kings
    Team Sportstar
  3. PBKS vs CSK Highlights, IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings beats Punjab by 28 runs, climbs to third in standings
    Team Sportstar
  4. LSG vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants wins the toss, opts to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders
    Team Sportstar
  5. LSG vs KKR Toss Updates, IPL 2024: KL Rahul wins toss, Lucknow Super Giants to field; Harshit Rana back in Kolkata Knight Riders XI
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment