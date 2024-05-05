IPL 2024 Points Table updated after PBKS vs CSK: Chennai Super Kings moves to third after win over Punjab Kings

Chennai Super Kings posted a 28-run win over Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League at the HPCA Stadium on Sunday to move to third in the points table.
Ravindra Jadeja picked three wickets while Tushar Deshpande and Simarjeet Singh bagged two apiece as CSK registered its first win in six games against PBKS.
Here’s what the standings look like after the PBKS vs CSK IPL 2024 game:
|Team
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|Rajasthan Royals
|10
|8
|2
|16
|+0.622
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|10
|7
|3
|14
|+1.098
|Chennai Super Kings
|11
|6
|5
|12
|+0.700
|Lucknow Super Giants
|10
|6
|4
|12
|+0.094
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|10
|6
|4
|12
|+0.072
|Delhi Capitals
|11
|5
|6
|10
|-0.442
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|11
|4
|7
|8
|-0.049
|Punjab Kings
|11
|4
|7
|8
|-0.187
|Gujarat Titans
|11
|4
|7
|8
|-1.320
|Mumbai Indians
|11
|3
|8
|6
|-0.356
(Updated after PBKS vs CSK on May 5)
