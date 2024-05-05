MagazineBuy Print

PBKS vs CSK IPL 2024 Live Streaming info: When and where to watch Punbjab Kings v Chennai Super Kings match today?

PBKS vs CSK IPL 2024: Get the live streaming info for the Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings match in Dharamsala on Friday.

Published : May 05, 2024 07:15 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
CSK’s MS Dhoni and Moeen Ali during the practice session ahead of the clash against PBKS. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/The Hindu

Punjab Kings will host Chennai Super Kings in the 53rd match of the Indian Premier League at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday.

Here is all you need to know before the PBKS vs CSK IPL 2024 match:

Where will the Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings match be played?

The Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 match will be played at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.

When will the Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings match be played?

The Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 match will be played on May 5, 2024.

What time will the Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings match start?

The Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 match will start at 3:30 PM IST.

What time will the toss for the Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings match take place?

The toss for the Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 match will take place at 3:00 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings match on May 3?

The Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 match will be broadcast live on the  Star Sports Network in India.

How can one watch the live streaming of Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 match online?

The Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 match will be streamed live on the  JioCinema app and website.

