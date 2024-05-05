LSG vs KKR head to head stats, IPL 2024: H2H records for Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders; most runs, wickets

Kolkata Knight Riders would hope to move to the top of the IPL 2024 standings when it travels to Lucknow to take on the Super Giants at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee (BRSABV) Ekana Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Here are all the head-to-head stats you need to know ahead of the match:

LSG vs KKR HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL Matches played: 4 LSG won: 3 KKR won: 1 Last result: KKR won by 8 wickets (Kolkata; April 14, 2024)

LSG vs KKR HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL AT THE BRSABV EKANA CRICKET STADIUM Matches played: 0

LSG OVERALL RECORD IN IPL AT THE EKANA SPORTS CITY Matches played: 13 Won: 7 Lost: 5 N/R: 1 Last result: Won against Mumbai Indians by 4 wickets (April 30, 2024) Highest score: 199/8 (20) vs Punjab Kings (March 30, 2024) Lowest score (in a losing cause): 108 (19.5) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (now Royal Challengers Bengaluru) (May 1, 2023)

MOST RUNS IN LSG vs KKR IPL MATCHES

Batter Inns. Runs Avg. SR HS Quinton de Kock (LSG) 4 228 76.00 170.14 140* Rinku Singh (KKR) 3 113 56.50 194.82 67* KL Rahul (LSG) 3 105 53.50 137.17 68*

MOST WICKETS IN LSG vs KKR IPL MATCHES