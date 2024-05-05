MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

LSG vs KKR head to head stats, IPL 2024: H2H records for Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders; most runs, wickets

IPL 2024, LSG vs KKR: Get all the head-to-head stats, numbers and overall records for the Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders match.

Published : May 05, 2024 07:14 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Lucknow Super Giants batter Krunal Pandya plays a shot during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Kolkata Knight Riders.
Lucknow Super Giants batter Krunal Pandya plays a shot during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Kolkata Knight Riders. | Photo Credit: PTI Photo
infoIcon

Lucknow Super Giants batter Krunal Pandya plays a shot during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Kolkata Knight Riders. | Photo Credit: PTI Photo

Kolkata Knight Riders would hope to move to the top of the IPL 2024 standings when it travels to Lucknow to take on the Super Giants at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee (BRSABV) Ekana Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Here are all the head-to-head stats you need to know ahead of the match:

LSG vs KKR HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL
Matches played: 4
LSG won: 3
KKR won: 1
Last result: KKR won by 8 wickets (Kolkata; April 14, 2024)
LSG vs KKR HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL AT THE BRSABV EKANA CRICKET STADIUM
Matches played: 0
LSG OVERALL RECORD IN IPL AT THE EKANA SPORTS CITY
Matches played: 13
Won: 7
Lost: 5
N/R: 1
Last result: Won against Mumbai Indians by 4 wickets (April 30, 2024)
Highest score: 199/8 (20) vs Punjab Kings (March 30, 2024)
Lowest score (in a losing cause): 108 (19.5) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (now Royal Challengers Bengaluru) (May 1, 2023)

MOST RUNS IN LSG vs KKR IPL MATCHES

Batter Inns. Runs Avg. SR HS
Quinton de Kock (LSG) 4 228 76.00 170.14 140*
Rinku Singh (KKR) 3 113 56.50 194.82 67*
KL Rahul (LSG) 3 105 53.50 137.17 68*

MOST WICKETS IN LSG vs KKR IPL MATCHES

Bowler Inns. Wkts. Econ. Avg. BBI
Mohsin Khan (LSG) 4 6 5.83 11.66 3/20
Sunil Narine (KKR) 4 4 5.75 23.00 2/28
Ravi Bishnoi (LSG) 3 4 7.60 26.00 2/23

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

Lucknow Super Giants /

Kolkata Knight Riders

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PBKS vs CSK IPL 2024 Live Streaming info: When and where to watch Punbjab Kings v Chennai Super Kings match today?
    Team Sportstar
  2. LSG vs KKR head to head stats, IPL 2024: H2H records for Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders; most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  3. PBKS vs CSK Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. Azar Mahmood to coach Pakistan till Gary Kirsten completes IPL 2024 commitments
    PTI
  5. Saudi Pro League 2023-24: Cristiano Ronaldo scores a hat-trick as Al Nassr beats Al Wehda 6-0
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. PBKS vs CSK IPL 2024 Live Streaming info: When and where to watch Punbjab Kings v Chennai Super Kings match today?
    Team Sportstar
  2. LSG vs KKR head to head stats, IPL 2024: H2H records for Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders; most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  3. PBKS vs CSK Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. RCB vs GT: Royal Challengers Bengaluru moves up to seventh with third straight win
    Ashwin Achal
  5. IPL 2024: How can RCB qualify for Playoffs after win over Gujarat Titans?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PBKS vs CSK IPL 2024 Live Streaming info: When and where to watch Punbjab Kings v Chennai Super Kings match today?
    Team Sportstar
  2. LSG vs KKR head to head stats, IPL 2024: H2H records for Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders; most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  3. PBKS vs CSK Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. Azar Mahmood to coach Pakistan till Gary Kirsten completes IPL 2024 commitments
    PTI
  5. Saudi Pro League 2023-24: Cristiano Ronaldo scores a hat-trick as Al Nassr beats Al Wehda 6-0
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment