Kolkata Knight Riders would hope to move to the top of the IPL 2024 standings when it travels to Lucknow to take on the Super Giants at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee (BRSABV) Ekana Cricket Stadium on Sunday.
Here are all the head-to-head stats you need to know ahead of the match:
LSG vs KKR HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL
LSG vs KKR HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL AT THE BRSABV EKANA CRICKET STADIUM
LSG OVERALL RECORD IN IPL AT THE EKANA SPORTS CITY
MOST RUNS IN LSG vs KKR IPL MATCHES
|Batter
|Inns.
|Runs
|Avg.
|SR
|HS
|Quinton de Kock (LSG)
|4
|228
|76.00
|170.14
|140*
|Rinku Singh (KKR)
|3
|113
|56.50
|194.82
|67*
|KL Rahul (LSG)
|3
|105
|53.50
|137.17
|68*
MOST WICKETS IN LSG vs KKR IPL MATCHES
|Bowler
|Inns.
|Wkts.
|Econ.
|Avg.
|BBI
|Mohsin Khan (LSG)
|4
|6
|5.83
|11.66
|3/20
|Sunil Narine (KKR)
|4
|4
|5.75
|23.00
|2/28
|Ravi Bishnoi (LSG)
|3
|4
|7.60
|26.00
|2/23
Latest on Sportstar
- PBKS vs CSK IPL 2024 Live Streaming info: When and where to watch Punbjab Kings v Chennai Super Kings match today?
- LSG vs KKR head to head stats, IPL 2024: H2H records for Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders; most runs, wickets
- PBKS vs CSK Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
- Azar Mahmood to coach Pakistan till Gary Kirsten completes IPL 2024 commitments
- Saudi Pro League 2023-24: Cristiano Ronaldo scores a hat-trick as Al Nassr beats Al Wehda 6-0
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE