Bajrang Punia provisionally suspended by NADA

Two-time Commonwealth Games champion wrestler Bajrang Punia was provisionally suspended by the National Anti Doping Agency.

Published : May 05, 2024 12:11 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Bajrang Punia
Bajrang Punia | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Bajrang Punia | Photo Credit: PTI

Two-time Commonwealth Games champion wrestler Bajrang Punia was provisionally suspended by the National Anti Doping Agency.

Punia, who failed to win the selection trials held at Sonipat in March after losing to Rohit Kumar, did not provide the sample after the bout. The NADA officials tried to collect a sample for a dope test from Punia but he did not stay back even for the third-fourth place bout.

The Olympic bronze medallist clarified his stance on the refusal to provide a test sample, stating that the dope kits provided to him were expired and wanted an explanation from the authorities at the trials regarding this issue.

“I want to clarify the news about me being asked to take a dope test!!! I never refused to give my sample to NADA officials, I requested them to first answer me as to what action they took on the expired kit they brought to collect my sample and then take my dope test. My lawyer Vidush Singhania will reply to this letter in due course of time,” Punia posted on X.

Later in March, the Sports Ministry approved the wrestler’s request for financial assistance and also extended the tenure of his strength and conditioning coach Kazi Kiron Mustafa Hasan till the end of May even though he is out of contention for the Paris Olympics this year.

Related Topics

Bajrang Punia /

Commonwealth Games /

National Anti Doping Agency /

Doping

