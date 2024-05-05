MagazineBuy Print

Shooting: Vivaan Kapoor bows out in shoot-off as Indian trap shooters disappoint in Baku World Cup

Vivaan shot 120 in the qualification round to get into a three-way shoot-off for the sixth and final qualifying spot with Ireland’s former junior world champion Ian O’Sullivan and Matthew John Coward-Holley of Great Britain.

Published : May 05, 2024 17:07 IST , New Delhi - 1 MIN READ

PTI
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Besides Vivaan, Prithviraj Tondaiman (score 117, rank 24th) and Bhowneesh Mendiratta (score 116, rank 39th) also had a disappointing outing in the men's trap event.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Besides Vivaan, Prithviraj Tondaiman (score 117, rank 24th) and Bhowneesh Mendiratta (score 116, rank 39th) also had a disappointing outing in the men’s trap event. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Besides Vivaan, Prithviraj Tondaiman (score 117, rank 24th) and Bhowneesh Mendiratta (score 116, rank 39th) also had a disappointing outing in the men’s trap event. | Photo Credit: AFP

Indian trap shooters failed to enter the title round of the ongoing ISSF World Cup in Baku after Vivaan Kapoor bowed out 2-3 in a shoot-off with Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Matthew John Coward-Holley of Great Britain.

Vivaan shot 120 in the qualification round to get into a three-way shoot-off for the sixth and final qualifying spot with Ireland’s former junior world champion Ian O’Sullivan, besides Coward-Holley.

While Ian missed his very first shot to exit first, Vivaan kept fighting only to miss his third shot as Coward-Holley nailed all three targets to go through.

Vivaan had to settle for the seventh place.

ALSO READ | Bajrang Punia provisionally suspended by NADA

Besides Vivaan, Prithviraj Tondaiman (score 117, rank 24th) and Bhowneesh Mendiratta (score 116, rank 39th) also had a disappointing outing in the men’s trap event.

In the women’s trap event, Rajeshwari Kumari (score 108) finished a disappointing 23rd, while Shreyasi Singh (score 107, rank 29th), Manish Keer (score 105, rank 38th) were further back in the list

