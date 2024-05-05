Shooting: Vivaan Kapoor bows out in shoot-off as Indian trap shooters disappoint in Baku World Cup

Indian trap shooters failed to enter the title round of the ongoing ISSF World Cup in Baku after Vivaan Kapoor bowed out 2-3 in a shoot-off with Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Matthew John Coward-Holley of Great Britain.

Vivaan shot 120 in the qualification round to get into a three-way shoot-off for the sixth and final qualifying spot with Ireland’s former junior world champion Ian O’Sullivan, besides Coward-Holley.

While Ian missed his very first shot to exit first, Vivaan kept fighting only to miss his third shot as Coward-Holley nailed all three targets to go through.

Vivaan had to settle for the seventh place.

ALSO READ | Bajrang Punia provisionally suspended by NADA

Besides Vivaan, Prithviraj Tondaiman (score 117, rank 24th) and Bhowneesh Mendiratta (score 116, rank 39th) also had a disappointing outing in the men’s trap event.

In the women’s trap event, Rajeshwari Kumari (score 108) finished a disappointing 23rd, while Shreyasi Singh (score 107, rank 29th), Manish Keer (score 105, rank 38th) were further back in the list