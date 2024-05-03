MOC approves Jyothi Yarraji and Shaili Singh’s proposals to compete in foreign competitions

Asian Games medallist sprinter Jyothi Yarraji and long jump athlete Shaili Singh’s proposals to compete in multiple competitions in their quest for qualifying for the Paris 2024 Olympics were cleared by the government on Friday.

The decision was taken during Sports Ministry’s Mission Olympic Cell (MOC)‘s 134th meeting here.

The Indian track and field athletes have sent in their request for financial assistance towards various competitions across Europe for the coming month, where they will try to either breach the qualification mark or gather crucial ranking points for the Olympics.

While Yarraji has proposed to compete in six international events in Europe, Shaili is planning to take part in four events in May and June.

“MOC under their Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) funding will cover their Air Fare, visa cost, accommodation charges, local transport cost, medical insurance, physio charges, massage cost and OPA among other expenditure,” the ministry said.

The MOC has also approved proposals of badminton players Kiran George, Ayush Shetty and Rakshitha Sree.

Kiran has proposed to participate in the Malaysia Masters (BWF 500), while Ayush has requested financial assistance to participate in the Thailand Open and Malaysia Masters. Meanwhile, Rakshitha will head to Denmark to participate in the STATE Denmark Challenge followed by Slovenia Open in Ljubljana.

The MOC has also approved proposals of table tennis players Manav Thakkar and Archana Kamath.

Both Manav and Archana plan to compete in WTT Contender in Rio De Janeiro and WTT Contender in Mendoza, Argentina with TOPS covering their air fare, hospitality package cost and visa fees.

Besides foreign competitions, the MOC also approved the proposal of skeet shooter Anantjeet Singh Naruka to train in Italy with personal coach Ennio Falco before the World Cup in Baku and Lonato.

The total training period for Anantjeet will be 20 days under coach Falco with TOPS covering his coaching fees, boarding/lodging cost, local transportation cost and expenditure for ammunition and clay targets.

During the meeting, the MOC also inducted Indian badminton player Ashwini Ponnappa, Indian shooter Maheshwari Chauhan and rower Balraj Panwar to the TOPS Core group, with Ashwani’s doubles partner Tanisha Crasto being promoted from development to core group for Paris Olympics.