Key Updates
- May 02, 2024 14:41Prannoy 3-2 Shi Yu Qi
Prannoy sends the drop shot wide and loses the point but judges the trajectory of the lift correctly in the next rally as the shuttle lands beyond the baseline. Crosscourt smash from Prannoy draws the error from Shi Yu Qi.
- May 02, 2024 14:40Prannoy 1-1 Shi Yu Qi
Shi Yu Qi serves. Prannoy nets a return and the first point goes to the home favourite. Prannoy equalises with a drop shot.
- May 02, 2024 14:35Live visuals
The two teams are ready for the contest. China is 10-time winner while India is the defending champion. Whose campaign will end today? First up, H.S. Prannoy is up against Shi Yu Qi. Both shuttlers have entered the arena.
- May 02, 2024 14:20First Singles: H.S. Prannoy vs Shi Yu Qi
H.S. Prannoy will take on Shi Yu Qi in the opening singles. Shi Yu Qi is ranked World No. 2 while Prannoy is World No. 9. The Chinese shuttler leads the head-to-head record 6-2
- May 02, 2024 14:10The last Thomas Cup meeting between India and China
In Thomas Cup, India and China’s most recent meeting took place in the group stage of the 2020 edition in Aarhus, Denmark. India lost 1-4 with only Satwik-Chirag winning their doubles match.
- May 02, 2024 13:58What happened when India and China’s men’s team’s last faced each other in a team competition?
India and China’s men’s team’s most recent meeting took place during the group stage of the Badminton Asia Team Championships in Malaysia in February this year.
India lost the tie 2-3 with only Prannoy and Lakshya managing wins in their respective singles rubbers.
- May 02, 2024 13:49ICYMI: India has been knocked out of Uber Cup
The young Indian team suffered a 3-0 defeat against Japan in the quarterfinals of the Uber Cup.
- May 02, 2024 13:41Lineup
1st Singles: H.S. Prannoy vs Shi Yu Qi
1st Doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Liang Wei Keng/Wang Chang
2nd Singles: Lakshya Sen vs Li Shi Feng
2nd Doubles (If required): Dhruv Kapila/K. Sai Pratheek vs He Ji Ting/Ren Xiang Yu
3rd Singles (If required): Kiran George vs Lu Guang Zhu
- May 02, 2024 13:36Where to watch
Live telecast of the Thomas Cup quarterfinal between India and China will be available on Sports18. Live stream of the same will be available on JioCinema.
- May 02, 2024 13:31Welcome
It is time for the knockout stages of the Thomas Cup and defending champion India takes on top seed China. Live action begins from 2:30PM IST. Till then, stay tuned as we build up to this exciting clash!
Latest on Sportstar
- Thomas Cup 2024 Live Score, India vs China Quarterfinal: Prannoy takes on Shi Yu Qi in first singles
- Pakistan recalls Hasan Ali for tour to Ireland and England, delays announcing T20 World Cup squad
- India vs China, Thomas Cup 2024 quarterfinal: Preview, when and where to watch, live streaming info, squad
- Indian sports wrap, May 2: Diksha, Pranavi and Vani ready for Aramco Series Korea
- FIH Pro League 2023-24: Salima Tete to lead 24-member women’s team in European leg
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE