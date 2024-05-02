MagazineBuy Print

Thomas Cup 2024 Live Score, India vs China Quarterfinal: Prannoy takes on Shi Yu Qi in first singles

Thomas Cup 2024 Live Score: Follow Sportstar for live score and updates from the Thomas Cup 2024 quarterfinal between India and China being played in Chengdu, China.

Updated : May 02, 2024 14:46 IST

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: India’s top-ranked shuttler H.S. Prannoy.
FILE PHOTO: India’s top-ranked shuttler H.S. Prannoy. | Photo Credit: PTI
lightbox-info

FILE PHOTO: India’s top-ranked shuttler H.S. Prannoy. | Photo Credit: PTI

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Thomas Cup 2024 quarterfinal between India and China. This is Nihit Sachdeva taking you through the action as it unfolds at the High-Tech Zone Sports Center in Chengdu, China.

Key Updates
  • May 02, 2024 14:41
    Prannoy 3-2 Shi Yu Qi

    Prannoy sends the drop shot wide and loses the point but judges the trajectory of the lift correctly in the next rally as the shuttle lands beyond the baseline. Crosscourt smash from Prannoy draws the error from Shi Yu Qi.

  • May 02, 2024 14:40
    Prannoy 1-1 Shi Yu Qi

    Shi Yu Qi serves. Prannoy nets a return and the first point goes to the home favourite. Prannoy equalises with a drop shot. 

  • May 02, 2024 14:35
    Live visuals

    The two teams are ready for the contest. China is 10-time winner while India is the defending champion. Whose campaign will end today? First up, H.S. Prannoy is up against Shi Yu Qi. Both shuttlers have entered the arena.

  • May 02, 2024 14:20
    First Singles: H.S. Prannoy vs Shi Yu Qi

    H.S. Prannoy will take on Shi Yu Qi in the opening singles. Shi Yu Qi is ranked World No. 2 while Prannoy is World No. 9. The Chinese shuttler leads the head-to-head record 6-2

  • May 02, 2024 14:10
    The last Thomas Cup meeting between India and China

    In Thomas Cup, India and China’s most recent meeting took place in the group stage of the 2020 edition in Aarhus, Denmark. India lost 1-4 with only Satwik-Chirag winning their doubles match.

  • May 02, 2024 13:58
    What happened when India and China’s men’s team’s last faced each other in a team competition?

    India and China’s men’s team’s most recent meeting took place during the group stage of the Badminton Asia Team Championships in Malaysia in February this year.

    India lost the tie 2-3 with only Prannoy and Lakshya managing wins in their respective singles rubbers.

  • May 02, 2024 13:49
    ICYMI: India has been knocked out of Uber Cup

    The young Indian team suffered a 3-0 defeat against Japan in the quarterfinals of the Uber Cup. 

  • May 02, 2024 13:41
    Lineup

    1st Singles: H.S. Prannoy vs Shi Yu Qi

    1st Doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Liang Wei Keng/Wang Chang

    2nd Singles: Lakshya Sen vs Li Shi Feng

    2nd Doubles (If required): Dhruv Kapila/K. Sai Pratheek vs He Ji Ting/Ren Xiang Yu

    3rd Singles (If required): Kiran George vs Lu Guang Zhu

  • May 02, 2024 13:36
    Where to watch

    Live telecast of the Thomas Cup quarterfinal between India and China will be available on Sports18. Live stream of the same will be available on JioCinema.

  • May 02, 2024 13:31
    Welcome

    It is time for the knockout stages of the Thomas Cup and defending champion India takes on top seed China. Live action begins from 2:30PM IST. Till then, stay tuned as we build up to this exciting clash!

Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

