MI vs KKR IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders breaks 12-year losing streak at Wankhede Stadium

Kolkata Knight Riders snapped its seven-game losing streak against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday, which stretched all the way back to 2012.

The Shreyas Iyer-led side won by 24 runs to pick its 10th win against Mumbai across the 17 editions of the Indian Premier League. The last time KKR beat MI at Wankhede was in 2012 when Sunil Narine’s four for 12 had helped the side defend 140 runs. The result meant KKR now has two wins from 11 games against MI at the venue.

KKR remained second in the IPL 2024 standings with 14 points in 10 games, in control of its playoffs contention.