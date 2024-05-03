MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

MI vs KKR IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders breaks 12-year losing streak at Wankhede Stadium

IPL 2024: The Shreyas Iyer-led side ensured the Kolkata franchise brought its win drought at the venue to an end with a 24-run victory

Published : May 03, 2024 23:17 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
KKR batter Venkatesh Iyer plays a shot against Mumbai Indians.
KKR batter Venkatesh Iyer plays a shot against Mumbai Indians. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu
infoIcon

KKR batter Venkatesh Iyer plays a shot against Mumbai Indians. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu

Kolkata Knight Riders snapped its seven-game losing streak against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday, which stretched all the way back to 2012.

The Shreyas Iyer-led side won by 24 runs to pick its 10th win against Mumbai across the 17 editions of the Indian Premier League. The last time KKR beat MI at Wankhede was in 2012 when Sunil Narine’s four for 12 had helped the side defend 140 runs. The result meant KKR now has two wins from 11 games against MI at the venue.

KKR remained second in the IPL 2024 standings with 14 points in 10 games, in control of its playoffs contention.

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

Kolkata Knight Riders /

Mumbai Indians

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings updated after MI vs KKR: Ruturaj continues to top table, Kohli second
    Team Sportstar
  2. MI vs KKR IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders breaks 12-year losing streak at Wankhede Stadium
    Team Sportstar
  3. MI vs KKR: Iyer-Pandey partnership makes the difference as Kolkata Knight Riders beats Mumbai Indians by 24 runs
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. IPL 2024 Purple Cap standings after MI vs KKR: Jasprit Bumrah back on top, Sunil Narine enters top five
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2024: Can Mumbai Indians still qualify for Playoffs?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. IPL 2024: Can Mumbai Indians still qualify for Playoffs?
    Team Sportstar
  2. MI vs KKR: Iyer-Pandey partnership makes the difference as Kolkata Knight Riders beats Mumbai Indians by 24 runs
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. MI vs KKR IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders breaks 12-year losing streak at Wankhede Stadium
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024 Points Table updated after MI vs KKR: Kolkata Knight Riders stays second, Mumbai Indians on brink of elimination
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2024 - Most wickets lost in PowerPlay: Mumbai Indians top, Delhi Capitals second
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings updated after MI vs KKR: Ruturaj continues to top table, Kohli second
    Team Sportstar
  2. MI vs KKR IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders breaks 12-year losing streak at Wankhede Stadium
    Team Sportstar
  3. MI vs KKR: Iyer-Pandey partnership makes the difference as Kolkata Knight Riders beats Mumbai Indians by 24 runs
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. IPL 2024 Purple Cap standings after MI vs KKR: Jasprit Bumrah back on top, Sunil Narine enters top five
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2024: Can Mumbai Indians still qualify for Playoffs?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment