MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Games ‘walk in the park’ after Tokyo, Ingebrigtsen says

Jakob Ingebrigtsen believes his 1500 metres Olympic title defence will be a breeze as long as he avoids illness and injury on the road to Paris, the Norwegian said on Wednesday.

Published : May 03, 2024 08:58 IST , New York - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen in action.
FILE PHOTO: Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Jakob Ingebrigtsen believes his 1500 metres Olympic title defence will be a breeze as long as he avoids illness and injury on the road to Paris, the Norwegian said on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old won gold at the COVID-delayed Tokyo Games in astonishing fashion, cruising past Kenyan Timothy Cheruiyot on the final lap to break the tape in an Olympic record time of 3:28.32.

“Obviously the Olympic Games in Tokyo was very different, I would imagine, to the upcoming Games in Paris, with no spectators, a lot of testing and rules with COVID,” Ingebrigtsen told European Athletics’ “Ignite” podcast.

“If I don’t get injured and I don’t get sick, I think it’s going to be a walk in the park (in Paris).”

READ | Largest ever refugee team to compete at Paris Olympics-IOC

He picked up gold in the 5000 metres at the 2022 World Championships in Eugene in the United States and again in Budapest a year later but had no such luck in the 1500 metres.

Britons Josh Kerr and Jake Wightman pushed Ingebrigtsen to the second spot on the podium in the metric mile in 2023 and 2022, respectively, in a pair of remarkable upsets.

“At the end of the day, it’s a competition where everybody tries their best to win but sometimes everything doesn’t go as planned for everyone,” said Ingebrigtsen.

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Tokyo Olympics /

Paris 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Games ‘walk in the park’ after Tokyo, Ingebrigtsen says
    Reuters
  2. Iraq qualifies for Paris Olympics men’s football tournament with win over Indonesia
    AP
  3. Europa League: Bayer Leverkusen’s record unbeaten march continues with 2-0 win at Roma
    AP
  4. Medvedev withdraws from Madrid Open as Lehecka advances into semis
    Reuters
  5. US defender O’Hara announces retirement
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. Paris 2024 Games ‘walk in the park’ after Tokyo, Ingebrigtsen says
    Reuters
  2. London Marathon winner Munyao in Kenya team for Paris Olympics
    AFP
  3. Sydney’s World Marathon Majors bid boosted by record entry
    Reuters
  4. Refugee Olympian Anjelina suspended for suspected doping
    AFP
  5. Indian Grand Prix I: D.P. Manu wins men’s javelin throw, falls short of Paris Olympics qualification mark
    Ashwin Achal
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Games ‘walk in the park’ after Tokyo, Ingebrigtsen says
    Reuters
  2. Iraq qualifies for Paris Olympics men’s football tournament with win over Indonesia
    AP
  3. Europa League: Bayer Leverkusen’s record unbeaten march continues with 2-0 win at Roma
    AP
  4. Medvedev withdraws from Madrid Open as Lehecka advances into semis
    Reuters
  5. US defender O’Hara announces retirement
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment