MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Maheshwari Chauhan secures Paris 2024 Olympic quota, wins silver in Shotgun Qualifiers

Maheshwari Chauhan secured India’s 21st shooting Paris 2024 Olympics in the women’s skeet event at the shotgun Olympic qualification championship in Doha, Qatar, on Sunday.

Published : Apr 28, 2024 18:19 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Maheshwari Chauhan secured Paris 2024 Olympic quota in the women’s skeet event.
India’s Maheshwari Chauhan secured Paris 2024 Olympic quota in the women’s skeet event. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

India’s Maheshwari Chauhan secured Paris 2024 Olympic quota in the women’s skeet event. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Maheshwari Chauhan secured India’s 21st shooting Paris 2024 Olympics in the women’s skeet event at the shotgun Olympic qualification championship in Doha, Qatar, on Sunday.

Chauhan had tied first with 54 points at the end of 60 shots, however she faltered in the shoot-off against Chile’s Francisca Crovetto 4-3 to win silver.

“It was amazing, it was better than what I hoped for. It has taken me a long time and a lot of work to get here. I was really glad that I could get the (Olympic) quota. I’m a bit bummed about the shoot-off, but I have no regrets and am happy with how it went,” said Chauhan after the event.

Chauhan was assured an Olympic quota after 30 targets.

“My goal getting in was the final in order to get the quota, but the moment I had it I was little more relaxed and found my rhythm. This was seen in my shooting and I’m thrilled about how it went,” she added.

Related Topics

Maheshwari Chauhan /

Paris 2024 Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Tottenham vs Arsenal LIVE Score: TOT 0-1 ARS, Hojbjerg scores own goal, North London derby updates in Premier League
    Team Sportstar
  2. BAN-W vs IND-W 1st T20I Live Updates: India 145/7; Nigar Sultana scores fifty; Renuka Singh picks three wickets
    Team Sportstar
  3. CSK vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2024 updates: Chennai Super Kings hosts Sunrisers Hyderabad, Toss at 7pm
    Team Sportstar
  4. Maheshwari Chauhan secures Paris 2024 Olympic quota, wins silver in Shotgun Qualifiers
    Team Sportstar
  5. Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC LIVE score, ISL 2023-24 Semifinal leg 2: Lineups out; Updates of MBSG v OFC
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Shooting

  1. Maheshwari Chauhan secures Paris 2024 Olympic quota, wins silver in Shotgun Qualifiers
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris Olympics Shotgun Qualifiers: Maheshwari Chauhan sole leader in women’s skeet qualification
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  3. Olympic Shooting trials: Cheema, Esha, Divyansh and Elavenil win on final day
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  4. Olympics shooting trials: Sift Kaur Samra races ahead on road to Paris Games
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  5. Paris Olympics Shotgun Qualifiers: Final opportunity for Indian shooters to grab quotas
    Kamesh Srinivasan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Tottenham vs Arsenal LIVE Score: TOT 0-1 ARS, Hojbjerg scores own goal, North London derby updates in Premier League
    Team Sportstar
  2. BAN-W vs IND-W 1st T20I Live Updates: India 145/7; Nigar Sultana scores fifty; Renuka Singh picks three wickets
    Team Sportstar
  3. CSK vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2024 updates: Chennai Super Kings hosts Sunrisers Hyderabad, Toss at 7pm
    Team Sportstar
  4. Maheshwari Chauhan secures Paris 2024 Olympic quota, wins silver in Shotgun Qualifiers
    Team Sportstar
  5. Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC LIVE score, ISL 2023-24 Semifinal leg 2: Lineups out; Updates of MBSG v OFC
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment