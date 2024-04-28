Maheshwari Chauhan secures Paris 2024 Olympic quota, wins silver in Shotgun Qualifiers

Maheshwari Chauhan secured India’s 21st shooting Paris 2024 Olympics in the women’s skeet event at the shotgun Olympic qualification championship in Doha, Qatar, on Sunday.

Chauhan had tied first with 54 points at the end of 60 shots, however she faltered in the shoot-off against Chile’s Francisca Crovetto 4-3 to win silver.

“It was amazing, it was better than what I hoped for. It has taken me a long time and a lot of work to get here. I was really glad that I could get the (Olympic) quota. I’m a bit bummed about the shoot-off, but I have no regrets and am happy with how it went,” said Chauhan after the event.

Chauhan was assured an Olympic quota after 30 targets.

“My goal getting in was the final in order to get the quota, but the moment I had it I was little more relaxed and found my rhythm. This was seen in my shooting and I’m thrilled about how it went,” she added.