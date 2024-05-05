LSG vs KKR: Sunil Narine overtakes Klaasen for most sixes in IPL 2024

Sunil Narine overtook Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Heinrich Klaasen at the top of the most sixes in IPL 2024 list during Kolkata Knight Riders’ match against Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday.

The southpaw cleared the fence on seven occasions against LSG to take his season tally to 32 sixes from 11 innings. Klaasen has 31 from 10 essays.

Narine hit a 39-ball 81, hitting six fours and seven sixes, to take his side to 140 for two after 12 overs. The former West Indies international has enjoyed a rich vein of form with the willow this edition, scoring 441 runs so far.

Abhishek Sharma, Shivam Dube and Riyan Parag sit next in the list of most maximums, having recorded 28, 26 and 25 sixes, respectively.