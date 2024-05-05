MagazineBuy Print

PCB to reward each player with USD 100,000 if team wins T20 World Cup

The announcement was made by the PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi after spending nearly two hours with the players here before their departure for the away T20 series against Ireland and England.

Published : May 05, 2024 22:09 IST , Lahore - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi with newly appointed Assistant Coach Azhar Mahmood.
Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi with newly appointed Assistant Coach Azhar Mahmood. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi with newly appointed Assistant Coach Azhar Mahmood. | Photo Credit: AP

Each member of Pakistan’s T20 World Cup squad will get USD 100,000 if the team wins the ICC event in June in Americas, the country’s cricket board announced on Sunday.

The announcement was made by the PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi after spending nearly two hours with the players here before their departure for the away T20 series against Ireland and England on Monday night.

Naqvi also said that the prize money held no importance compared to lifting the trophy, expressing the hope that the team would raise the Pakistan flag.

“Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi announced to give 100,000 dollars prize to every player for winning the T20 World Cup,” the PCB posted on social media.

ALSO READ | Scotland through to maiden Women’s T20 World Cup after beating Ireland in qualifiers

He also told the players “not to care about anyone” but to just play for Pakistan and demonstrate teamwork, and, “God willing”, victory will be gained by the team.

Naqvi further said that all the players were united while also expressing the hope that fast-bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi would deliver a great performance in the tournament.

“The country has a lot of expectations from you. You have to fulfil them,” he told the players.

During his visit, the PCB chairman also handed out special shirts to players for achieving milestones. Wicketkeeper-batter Mohamad Rizwan was awarded a shirt for completing 3,000 T20 runs while pacer Naseem Shah was awarded a shirt for taking 100 T20 wickets.

Related Topics

PCB /

Pakistan Cricket Board /

Shaheen Afridi

