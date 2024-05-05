Pujara hits first ton of County season to put Sussex in control

India batter Cheteshwar Pujara’s unbeaten 104 helped Sussex extend its first innings lead to 111 runs in its County Championship Division Two match against Derbyshire.
Pujara’s unbeaten 167-ball knock was studded with 10 fours as he notched up his first hundred of the County season in his third match, having scored 86 and 44 not out against Gloucestershire and 38 in his only outing against Leicestershire.
On Saturday, Sussex reached 357 for five riding on Pujara’s ton and fifties from Tom Haines (58), Tom Alsop (64) and James Coles (72) in reply to Derbyshire’s first innings total of 246 in an away game at the County Ground in Derby.
The right-handed India batter was at the crease with Jack Carson when stumps were drawn.
