LSG vs KKR IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders becomes first team to score 200 runs at Ekana Cricket Stadium

Kolkata Knight Riders scored 235 for six against Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday to became the first side to cross 200 runs at the Ekana Cricket Stadium

Published : May 05, 2024 21:13 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Kolkata Knight Riders player Sunil Narine scored 81 off 39 balls to help his side score 200 at Ekana Cricket Stadium.
Kolkata Knight Riders player Sunil Narine scored 81 off 39 balls to help his side score 200 at Ekana Cricket Stadium. | Photo Credit: PTI
Kolkata Knight Riders player Sunil Narine scored 81 off 39 balls to help his side score 200 at Ekana Cricket Stadium. | Photo Credit: PTI

Kolkata Knight Riders posted 235 for six in 20 over against Lucknow Super Giants in their IPL 2024 match on Sunday, becoming the first side to score 200 or more at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

The previous best at the venue was 199 for eight by LSG against Punjab Kings earlier this season. The best for a travelling side at the ground was also 199 for three, recorded by Rajasthan Royals in its seven-wicket win on April 27.

Sunil Narine scored 81 off just 39 deliveries which got KKR off to a flying start. Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Shreyas Iyer scored 32 and 25, respectively, to consolidate through the middle overs before an unbeaten six-ball 25 from Ramandeep Singh helped KKR finish off on a high.

