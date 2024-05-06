Uganda T20 World Cup 2024 squad: Uganda names team for historic first WC appearance; 43-year-old Frank Nsubuga finds a spot

Tournament debutant Uganda on Monday, announced its squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and the USA starting in June.

The team stunned Zimbabwe in qualifying to make its way to the tournament and is placed alongside West Indies, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea and Afghanistan in Group C.

Brian Masaba will captain the squad in its first World Cup appearance with Riazat Ali Shah acting as his deputy. The squad also features 43-year-old Frank Nsubuga, who will be one of the oldest players in the squad.

He’s not the only Ugandan player to turn heads in recent times, with spin-bowling all-rounder Alpesh Ramjani ready to continue in the same form that led to a nomination for 2023 ICC Men’s T20I cricketer of the Year.

Riazat Ali Shah and Dinesh Nakrani are two notable aggressors with the bat, and the side also boasts U19 World Cup experience through youngster Juma Miyaji, who played in the 2022 event in the West Indies.

Uganda begins its T20 World Cup campaign on June 3 against Afghanistan in Guyana.