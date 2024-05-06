Premier League 2023-24: West Ham boss David Moyes to leave at end of season

West Ham manager David Moyes will leave “by mutual consent” when his contract expires at the end of the season, the Premier League club said Monday.

The announcement of Moyes’s impending exit came just a day after the Hammers suffered an embarrassing 5-0 loss to London rivals Chelsea.

“West Ham United can confirm David Moyes will leave the club by mutual consent at the end of the 2023/24 season, when his contract expires,” said a club statement.

Monday’s announcement came amid media speculation that former Real Madrid, Wolves and Spain manager Julen Loptegui had agreed a deal to replace Moyes, in his second spell as West Ham manager, after the end of the current campaign.

Moyes said, “I have enjoyed four-and-a-half brilliant years at West Ham, and the club is in a stronger position than when I returned back in 2019.”

“When I joined West Ham for a second time, the club was one place above the relegation zone, and it has been a terrific journey to have achieved three consecutive seasons in Europe,” he said.

The 61-year-old Scot, a former manager of Everton, added, “After leading the club (West Ham) to safety, we guided the team to finishes of sixth and seventh in the Premier League, and I was delighted when we won the Europa Conference League title last June -- the club’s first major trophy in 43 years. I would like to thank all the players for their support, and all the success they have achieved, over the last four-and-a-half years.”

West Ham joint-chairman David Sullivan told the club’s website, “On behalf of everyone at West Ham United, I would like to offer our sincere thanks and gratitude to David for the contribution he has made to the football club during his time as manager.”

“David has been responsible for a period of great progress and success in our history, and we are extremely grateful for all of his hard work, commitment and dedication to the role,” the statement added.