Premier League: Referee to wear head camera during Manchester United match

Referee Jarred Gillett will wear a camera during Monday’s Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Manchester United, officials announced.

The Premier League stressed footage from the camera will not be broadcast live, but rather used as part of a programme to be shown later in the year that aimed to “offer further insight and education into the demands of officiating” in English football’s top flight.

Gillett will wear a head-mounted device that will form part of the standard referee communication system for major fixtures.

The one-off use of the camera has been approved by the sport’s lawmakers, the International Football Association Board (IFAB), as well as the Premier League, Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) and the clubs involved.

“We would like to thank Crystal Palace and Manchester United for their support with this project,” the Premier League said in a statement.