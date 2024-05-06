MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Serie A 2023-24: Juventus misses chance to close gap to second after draw with Roma

Juventus was held to a 1-1 draw at AS Roma on Sunday as it missed the chance to close in on AC Milan in second place in Serie A.

Published : May 06, 2024 08:42 IST , ROME - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Juventus’ Moise Kean heads the ball toward the net as Roma’s José Ángel Esmorís (69) defends and goalkeeper Mile Svilar (99) watches during a Serie A match.
Juventus’ Moise Kean heads the ball toward the net as Roma’s José Ángel Esmorís (69) defends and goalkeeper Mile Svilar (99) watches during a Serie A match. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Juventus’ Moise Kean heads the ball toward the net as Roma’s José Ángel Esmorís (69) defends and goalkeeper Mile Svilar (99) watches during a Serie A match. | Photo Credit: AP

Juventus was held to a 1-1 draw at AS Roma on Sunday as it missed the chance to close in on AC Milan in second place in Serie A.

An early goal from Romelu Lukaku for the hosts was cancelled out by Gleison Bremer’s effort just after the half-hour mark in a fast-paced and entertaining match.

Third-placed Juve has 66 points, five behind AC Milan who drew 3-3 with Genoa earlier on Sunday.

Roma is fifth with 60 points, four behind fourth-placed Bologna.

“We’re not that happy with draws, but seeing the attitude of the lads, the way they never stop fighting to achieve a result, I am so pleased with that,” Roma manager Daniele De Rossi said to DAZN.

READ | Serie A 2023-24: Inter suffers 1-0 loss to Sassuolo

Roma will now turn its attention to the Europa League semifinal second leg against Bayer Leverkusen on Thursday as it looks to overturn a 2-0 deficit from the first match.

“We’ve seen what Bayer Leverkusen are like when they break the first press and have space to run into, so we need to be energetic and intense, but also intelligent,” De Rossi added.

INTENSE MATCH

The hosts had the first chance of the match when Rasmus Kristensen hit the bar with a header from distance.

Roma then took the lead after 15 minutes when Lukaku found himself in the perfect position to tap in the rebound from a Bryan Cristante shot.

Bremer levelled with a header for Juve after 31 minutes when Federico Chiesa’s cross found him inside the box.

Both sides had chances to find a winner in the final minutes, with Roma keeper Mile Svilar making a fingertip save to push Manuel Locatelli’s volley over the bar, while at the other end Wojciech Szczesny denied Roma’s Tammy Abraham in a one-on-one.

“With a pinch of luck, we could’ve won, but so could they. That’s the definition of a draw, really. Juve have exceptional players and they deserve credit too,” De Rossi said.

Related Topics

Juventus /

Serie A /

Roma

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Serie A 2023-24: Juventus misses chance to close gap to second after draw with Roma
    Reuters
  2. Indian men’s and women’s 4x400m relay teams qualify for Paris 2024 Olympic Games
    PTI
  3. MI vs SRH Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. Argentina’s World Cup-winning coach Menotti dies aged 85
    Reuters
  5. Rublev downs Auger-Aliassime to win Madrid Open title
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Serie A 2023-24: Juventus misses chance to close gap to second after draw with Roma
    Reuters
  2. Argentina’s World Cup-winning coach Menotti dies aged 85
    Reuters
  3. Kylian Mbappe confident of reaching Champions League final amidst ‘you’ve got to win’ warning from children
    AFP
  4. Blackstenius bags brace as Arsenal stuns Manchester City 2-1 in Women’s Super League
    Reuters
  5. Klopp confident his successor can hit the ground running with ‘Liverpool 2.0’
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Serie A 2023-24: Juventus misses chance to close gap to second after draw with Roma
    Reuters
  2. Indian men’s and women’s 4x400m relay teams qualify for Paris 2024 Olympic Games
    PTI
  3. MI vs SRH Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. Argentina’s World Cup-winning coach Menotti dies aged 85
    Reuters
  5. Rublev downs Auger-Aliassime to win Madrid Open title
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment