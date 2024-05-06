Serie A 2023-24: Juventus misses chance to close gap to second after draw with Roma

Juventus was held to a 1-1 draw at AS Roma on Sunday as it missed the chance to close in on AC Milan in second place in Serie A.

An early goal from Romelu Lukaku for the hosts was cancelled out by Gleison Bremer’s effort just after the half-hour mark in a fast-paced and entertaining match.

Third-placed Juve has 66 points, five behind AC Milan who drew 3-3 with Genoa earlier on Sunday.

Roma is fifth with 60 points, four behind fourth-placed Bologna.

“We’re not that happy with draws, but seeing the attitude of the lads, the way they never stop fighting to achieve a result, I am so pleased with that,” Roma manager Daniele De Rossi said to DAZN.

Roma will now turn its attention to the Europa League semifinal second leg against Bayer Leverkusen on Thursday as it looks to overturn a 2-0 deficit from the first match.

“We’ve seen what Bayer Leverkusen are like when they break the first press and have space to run into, so we need to be energetic and intense, but also intelligent,” De Rossi added.

INTENSE MATCH

The hosts had the first chance of the match when Rasmus Kristensen hit the bar with a header from distance.

Roma then took the lead after 15 minutes when Lukaku found himself in the perfect position to tap in the rebound from a Bryan Cristante shot.

Bremer levelled with a header for Juve after 31 minutes when Federico Chiesa’s cross found him inside the box.

Both sides had chances to find a winner in the final minutes, with Roma keeper Mile Svilar making a fingertip save to push Manuel Locatelli’s volley over the bar, while at the other end Wojciech Szczesny denied Roma’s Tammy Abraham in a one-on-one.

“With a pinch of luck, we could’ve won, but so could they. That’s the definition of a draw, really. Juve have exceptional players and they deserve credit too,” De Rossi said.