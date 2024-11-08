KL Rahul and wife Athiya Shetty announce pregnancy on social media

Indian cricketer KL Rahul and his wife Athiya Shetty are expecting their first child in 2025, the couple confirmed in a social media post on Friday.

Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025,” wrote Rahul and Athiya on Instagram.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty tied the knot on January 23, 2023.

Rahul was a runner-up with India in the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup and won the 2018 and 2022 Asia Cup.