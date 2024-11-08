 />
KL Rahul and wife Athiya Shetty announce pregnancy on social media

Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025,” wrote Rahul and Athiya on Instagram.

Published : Nov 08, 2024 17:59 IST , Chennai - 3 MINS READ

Aneesh Dey _11547
KL Rahul (right) with wife Athiya Shetty.
KL Rahul (right) with wife Athiya Shetty. | Photo Credit: Athiya Shetty@Instagram
infoIcon

KL Rahul (right) with wife Athiya Shetty. | Photo Credit: Athiya Shetty@Instagram

