Serie A 2023-24: Milan held to thrilling 3-3 draw by Genoa

The match started in the worst way for the hosts as Genoa’s Mateo Retegui converted a penalty five minutes in, following a trip by Fikayo Tomori on Alessandro Vogliacco.

Published : May 06, 2024 08:48 IST , MILAN - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Genoa’s Mateo Retegui, left, duels for the ball with AC Milan’s Fikayo Tomori during a Serie A match.
Genoa’s Mateo Retegui, left, duels for the ball with AC Milan’s Fikayo Tomori during a Serie A match. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Genoa’s Mateo Retegui, left, duels for the ball with AC Milan’s Fikayo Tomori during a Serie A match. | Photo Credit: AP

AC Milan was held to a thrilling 3-3 Serie A draw at home against Genoa on Sunday, as second-half goals by Matteo Gabbia and Olivier Giroud put it on course for victory before a late own goal from Malick Thiaw rescued a point for the visitors.

Second-placed Milan has 71 points, six ahead of Juventus who plays later on Sunday. Genoa is 12th with 43 points.

The match started in the worst way for the hosts as Genoa’s Mateo Retegui converted a penalty five minutes in, following a trip by Fikayo Tomori on Alessandro Vogliacco.

Milan then got on top, with Genoa goalkeeper Josep Martinez making several impressive saves to deny the hosts an equaliser for much of the first half, before Alessandro Florenzi managed to break free from his marker just before the break to head in Milan’s leveller.

READ | Serie A 2023-24: Juventus misses chance to close gap to second after draw with Roma

However, Genoa shocked the home crowd again three minutes after the break when Caleb Ekuban headed a cross past Milan keeper Marco Sportiello.

Milan turned the game around in three minutes, as Gabbia headed home in the 72nd minute and Giroud scored the hosts’ third of the match with a volley from an acute angle.

Yet Genoa continued to push and a cross into the Milan box was inadvertently turned into his own net by defender Thiaw.

