MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire out for the rest of the Premier League season through injury

Maguire’s injury is the latest setback for United manager Erik ten Hag, who has had to contend with the absences of a host of key players this season

Published : May 05, 2024 22:46 IST , Manchester - 1 MIN READ

AP
The club said that Maguire would need three weeks to recover.
The club said that Maguire would need three weeks to recover. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

The club said that Maguire would need three weeks to recover. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire will miss the rest of the Premier League season after suffering a muscle injury, the club said on Sunday.

United said Maguire would need three weeks to recover but did not offer further details on the injury, which occurred in training.

It means he faces a race to be fit in time for the FA Cup final against Manchester City on May 25, but should be available for England for the European Championship, which starts June 14.

ALSO READ | Borussia Dortmund ‘will try everything’ to keep Jadon Sancho, says sporting director Kehl

Maguire’s injury is the latest setback for United manager Erik ten Hag, who has had to contend with the absences of a host of key players this season, including Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Casemiro and Mason Mount.

United has four more league games before the Cup final at Wembley. United plays Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Monday.

Related stories

Related Topics

Manchester United /

Harry Maguire /

Erik ten Hag /

Premier League 2023-24

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League 2023-24: Rejuvenated Liverpool dents Tottenham’s Champions League push
    AFP
  2. IPL 2024 Purple Cap standings after LSG vs KKR: Harshal moves to second; Narine, Arshdeep enter top five; Bumrah leads
    Team Sportstar
  3. LSG vs KKR IPL 2024 Match Highlights in Pictures: Narine, Rana guide Kolkata to a comprehensive victory
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paula Badosa says she and Stefanos Tsitsipas are no longer a love match
    AP
  5. LSG vs KKR Live Score: Kolkata Knight Riders moves top of IPL 2024 points table with 98-run win over Lucknow Super Giants
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Premier League 2023-24: Rejuvenated Liverpool dents Tottenham’s Champions League push
    AFP
  2. Manchester United defender Harry Maguire out for the rest of the Premier League season through injury
    AP
  3. Premier League 2023-24: Chelsea lifts European chances with 5-0 drubbing of West Ham; Brighton edges past Villa
    Reuters
  4. Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Highlights, Premier League 2023-24: Salah on the scoresheet as Liverpool beats Spurs 4-2
    Team Sportstar
  5. Chelsea vs West Ham United Highlights, Premier League 2023-24: Jackson’s brace helps Chelsea rout West Ham
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League 2023-24: Rejuvenated Liverpool dents Tottenham’s Champions League push
    AFP
  2. IPL 2024 Purple Cap standings after LSG vs KKR: Harshal moves to second; Narine, Arshdeep enter top five; Bumrah leads
    Team Sportstar
  3. LSG vs KKR IPL 2024 Match Highlights in Pictures: Narine, Rana guide Kolkata to a comprehensive victory
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paula Badosa says she and Stefanos Tsitsipas are no longer a love match
    AP
  5. LSG vs KKR Live Score: Kolkata Knight Riders moves top of IPL 2024 points table with 98-run win over Lucknow Super Giants
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment