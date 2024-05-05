MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Blackstenius bags brace as Arsenal stuns Manchester City 2-1 in Women’s Super League

With 21 of its 22 league games played, City top the standings with 52 points, five ahead of Arsenal and six ahead of Chelsea, but the Blues have two games in hand.

Published : May 05, 2024 22:22 IST , Manchester - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Arsenal’s Stina Blackstenius celebrates after scoring her side’s first goal of the game during the Women’s Super League match between Manchester City and Arsenal, at the Joie Stadium.
Arsenal’s Stina Blackstenius celebrates after scoring her side’s first goal of the game during the Women’s Super League match between Manchester City and Arsenal, at the Joie Stadium. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Arsenal’s Stina Blackstenius celebrates after scoring her side’s first goal of the game during the Women’s Super League match between Manchester City and Arsenal, at the Joie Stadium. | Photo Credit: AP

A superb late brace by substitute Stina Blackstenius gave Arsenal a 2-1 win over Manchester City that re-ignited the Women’s Super League on Sunday, throwing a lifeline to Chelsea in a title race that had appeared to be done and dusted.

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes conceded defeat in the league after her stuttering side’s 4-3 loss to Liverpool in midweek, but Sunday’s result gives the Blues a glimmer of hope as the season reaches its climax.

With 21 of its 22 league games played, City tops the standings with 52 points, five ahead of Arsenal and six ahead of Chelsea, but the Blues have two games in hand and take on already-relegated Bristol City later on Sunday.

Lauren Hemp, who recently signed a three-year contract extension at City, broke the deadlock in the 17th minute with a superb turn and shot that caught Arsenal keeper Manuela Zinsberger off guard and flew into the net.

ALSO READ | Premier League 2023-24: Chelsea lifts European chances with 5-0 drubbing of West Ham; Brighton edges past Villa

City then made the mistake of taking its foot off the gas in the second half, and Sweden striker Blackstenius came off the bench to stun the home crowd, scoring the equaliser in the 89th minute before bagging the winner three minutes later.

Manchester United’s preparations for next week’s FA Cup final against Tottenham Hotspur suffered a blow as it slumped to a 1-0 defeat away to Liverpool, a day after Spurs came back from going two goals down in the opening 15 minutes to draw 2-2 at Everton.

Also on Saturday, Alisha Lehmann got the only goal of the game as Aston Villa won 1-0 away to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Related stories

Related Topics

WSL /

Manchester City Women /

Emma Hayes

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LSG vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants 55/1 (6); Rahul, Stoinis at crease after PowerPlay
    Team Sportstar
  2. Blackstenius bags brace as Arsenal stuns Manchester City 2-1 in Women’s Super League
    Reuters
  3. Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE score, Premier League 2023-24: LIV 4-0 TOT; Elliot makes it four
    Team Sportstar
  4. LSG vs KKR IPL 2024 Match Highlights in Pictures: Narine, Ramandeep carnage propels Kolkata to 235
    Team Sportstar
  5. Bajrang Punia provisionally suspended by NADA
    Y. B. Sarangi
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Blackstenius bags brace as Arsenal stuns Manchester City 2-1 in Women’s Super League
    Reuters
  2. Klopp confident his successor can hit the ground running with ‘Liverpool 2.0’
    Reuters
  3. PSV Eindhoven crowned Dutch champions
    AFP
  4. Champions League: Bayern’s Guerreiro to miss Real Madrid clash due to ankle injury
    Reuters
  5. Barcelona women retains Liga F in quadruple bid
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LSG vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants 55/1 (6); Rahul, Stoinis at crease after PowerPlay
    Team Sportstar
  2. Blackstenius bags brace as Arsenal stuns Manchester City 2-1 in Women’s Super League
    Reuters
  3. Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE score, Premier League 2023-24: LIV 4-0 TOT; Elliot makes it four
    Team Sportstar
  4. LSG vs KKR IPL 2024 Match Highlights in Pictures: Narine, Ramandeep carnage propels Kolkata to 235
    Team Sportstar
  5. Bajrang Punia provisionally suspended by NADA
    Y. B. Sarangi
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment