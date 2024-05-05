MagazineBuy Print

Borussia Dortmund ‘will try everything’ to keep Jadon Sancho, says sporting director Kehl

The England international has had a difficult time at United and had only played three matches off the bench after falling out with manager Erik ten Hag earlier in the season.

Published : May 05, 2024 20:38 IST , Berlin

AFP
Manchester United paid a reported 85 million euros ($91.5 million) to sign Sancho from Dortmund in 2021.
Manchester United paid a reported 85 million euros ($91.5 million) to sign Sancho from Dortmund in 2021. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Manchester United paid a reported 85 million euros ($91.5 million) to sign Sancho from Dortmund in 2021. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund “will try everything” to keep Manchester United loanee Jadon Sancho beyond the end of the season, sporting director Sebastian Kehl said on Sunday.

Sancho, who has a contract until 2026, returned to Dortmund on a six-month loan in January. He made his name at Dortmund before a big money move to the Premier League in 2021.

The England international has had a difficult time at United and had only played three matches off the bench after falling out with manager Erik ten Hag earlier in the season.

After a slow start, Sancho has impressed in recent weeks and was outstanding in Dortmund’s 1-0 Champions League semifinal first-leg win over Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.

ALSO READ | Dortmund crushes Augsburg 5-1 ahead of Champions League semifinal

Speaking with German news outlet Welt, Kehl said Sancho had “found his smile again here”.

“(United) will have seen how well he’s playing. Maybe they have their own ideas or want to sell him for a profit. Maybe he will also return to Manchester. These things could all happen in the future,” he said.

United paid a reported 85 million euros ($91.5 million) to sign Sancho from Dortmund in 2021 but the German club has said it would not be able to afford a similar fee.

Dortmund play at Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday and can qualify for the Champions League final with a win or a draw.

