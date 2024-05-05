Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE score, Premier League 2023-24: LIV 1-0 TOT; Salah scores to take the lead

Liverpool will try and keep itself in the title race as it hosts fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League 2023-24 on Sunday at the Anfield Stadium.

The Home side is coming off a title-hope-crushing 2-2 draw against West Ham United while Tottenham is coming off a loss against an in-form Chelsea side.

With 75 points from 35 games, Liverpool is third in the table, eight points behind leader Arsenal who has played an extra game.

LINEUPS

Liverpool starting XI: Alisson (gk), Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Djik, Robertson, Elliot, Endo, Mac Allister, Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

Tottenham Hotspur starting XI: Vicario (gk), Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Emerson, Bissouma, Sarr, Bentancur, Kulusevski, Son, Johnson