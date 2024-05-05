MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE score, Premier League 2023-24: LIV 1-0 TOT; Salah scores to take the lead

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Premier League 2023-24 match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur being played at the Anfield Stadium.

Updated : May 05, 2024 21:33 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah.
FILE PHOTO: Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah. | Photo Credit: AP

Liverpool will try and keep itself in the title race as it hosts fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League 2023-24 on Sunday at the Anfield Stadium.

The Home side is coming off a title-hope-crushing 2-2 draw against West Ham United while Tottenham is coming off a loss against an in-form Chelsea side.

With 75 points from 35 games, Liverpool is third in the table, eight points behind leader Arsenal who has played an extra game.

LINEUPS

Liverpool starting XI: Alisson (gk), Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Djik, Robertson, Elliot, Endo, Mac Allister, Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

Tottenham Hotspur starting XI: Vicario (gk), Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Emerson, Bissouma, Sarr, Bentancur, Kulusevski, Son, Johnson

Related Topics

Liverpool /

Tottenham Hotspur /

Premier League 2023-24 /

Jurgen Klopp /

Mohamed Salah

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE score, Premier League 2023-24: LIV 1-0 TOT; Salah scores to take the lead
    Team Sportstar
  2. LSG vs KKR, IPL 2024: Yudhvir Singh Charak becomes second concussion substitute in Indian Premier League history
    Team Sportstar
  3. LSG vs KKR IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders becomes first team to score 200 runs at Ekana Cricket Stadium
    Team Sportstar
  4. LSG vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants needs 236 to win after Kolkata Knight Riders registers highest ever score at Ekana
    Team Sportstar
  5. Brooks Koepka captures fourth LIV title with win in Singapore
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Premier League 2023-24: Chelsea lifts European chances with 5-0 drubbing of West Ham; Brighton edges past Villa
    Reuters
  2. Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE score, Premier League 2023-24: LIV 1-0 TOT; Salah scores to take the lead
    Team Sportstar
  3. Chelsea vs West Ham United Highlights, Premier League 2023-24: Jackson’s brace helps Chelsea rout West Ham
    Team Sportstar
  4. Premier League 2023-24: Haaland nets four as Man City routs Wolves 5-1
    Reuters
  5. Premier League 2023-24: Newcastle’s 4-1 rout sends Burnley close to the drop; Forest moves three points clear off relegation
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE score, Premier League 2023-24: LIV 1-0 TOT; Salah scores to take the lead
    Team Sportstar
  2. LSG vs KKR, IPL 2024: Yudhvir Singh Charak becomes second concussion substitute in Indian Premier League history
    Team Sportstar
  3. LSG vs KKR IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders becomes first team to score 200 runs at Ekana Cricket Stadium
    Team Sportstar
  4. LSG vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants needs 236 to win after Kolkata Knight Riders registers highest ever score at Ekana
    Team Sportstar
  5. Brooks Koepka captures fourth LIV title with win in Singapore
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment