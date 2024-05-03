MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Borussia Dortmund veteran Marco Reus to leave club as free agent at end of season

Marco Reus will leave Borussia Dortmund as a free agent in the summer after spending 12 years at the club, the player announced on social media platform X on Friday.

Published : May 03, 2024 17:51 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Borussia Dortmund’s Marco Reus applauds fans.
Borussia Dortmund’s Marco Reus applauds fans. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Borussia Dortmund’s Marco Reus applauds fans. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Borussia Dortmund’s attacking midfielder Marco Reus will leave the club at the end of the season after they came to a mutual agreement not to extend his contract, he said on Friday.

The 34-year-old, who joined in 2012 and also spent a decade at the Ruhr Valley club as a youth player, scored 168 goals in 424 matches for Dortmund while setting up another 128.

Known for his skill, goalscoring ability and clever gameplay, Reus captained the team for five years until 2023.

He won two German Cups but did not collect any other major titles, agonisingly missing out on his first-ever Bundesliga trophy last season on the final matchday.

ALSO READ: Man City’s Foden and Shaw win FWA Footballer of the Year awards

He could still crown his final season with Europe’s biggest club title, with Dortmund in the Champions League semifinals, where they beat Paris St Germain 1-0 in the first leg this week.

“The club and I decided not to extend the contract,” Reus said in a video statement. “I have spent more than half my life at this club. I am proud and happy to have played for so many years here. I am at a loss for words.

“It is important to let you, the fans, know first, and because we still have a big goal. We want to go to Wembley (for the final) and bring the trophy back to Dortmund.”

Dortmund travel to France on Tuesday for the return leg, hoping to reach the final for the first time since 2013. Dortmund won the trophy in 1997.

Dortmund are currently fifth in the Bundesliga with three games left to play.

Related Topics

Borussia Dortmund /

Marco Reus /

Bundesliga

Latest on Sportstar

  1. MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  2. MI vs KKR Toss Updates, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians wins toss, elects to bowl v Kolkata Knight Riders
    Team Sportstar
  3. MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians wins toss, opts to bowl; Kolkata Knight Riders looks to solidify playoffs spot
    Team Sportstar
  4. Borussia Dortmund veteran Marco Reus to leave club as free agent at end of season
    Reuters
  5. Indian sports wrap, May 3: Shubhankar makes cut in Beijing, lies T-32nd
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Borussia Dortmund veteran Marco Reus to leave club as free agent at end of season
    Reuters
  2. Man City’s Foden and Shaw win FWA Footballer of the Year awards
    Reuters
  3. Maradona’s children call for moving body to mausoleum for safety and tribute
    Reuters
  4. Iraq qualifies for Paris Olympics men’s football tournament with win over Indonesia
    AP
  5. Europa League: Bayer Leverkusen’s record unbeaten march continues with 2-0 win at Roma
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  2. MI vs KKR Toss Updates, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians wins toss, elects to bowl v Kolkata Knight Riders
    Team Sportstar
  3. MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians wins toss, opts to bowl; Kolkata Knight Riders looks to solidify playoffs spot
    Team Sportstar
  4. Borussia Dortmund veteran Marco Reus to leave club as free agent at end of season
    Reuters
  5. Indian sports wrap, May 3: Shubhankar makes cut in Beijing, lies T-32nd
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment