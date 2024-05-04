MagazineBuy Print

Bundesliga 2023-24: Bayern Munich slumps to 1-3 loss against Stuttgart as Real Madrid awaits

Stuttgart took a deserved lead through Leonidas Stergiou’s flick over keeper Manuel Neuer just before the half-hour mark after missing three golden chances.

Published : May 04, 2024 21:29 IST , Stuttgart

Reuters
After scoring Bayern’s only goal in the match, Harry Kane is now five goals behind the all-time Bundesliga scoring record for a season of 41 goals set by Robert Lewandowski in 2021.
After scoring Bayern's only goal in the match, Harry Kane is now five goals behind the all-time Bundesliga scoring record for a season of 41 goals set by Robert Lewandowski in 2021.
infoIcon

After scoring Bayern’s only goal in the match, Harry Kane is now five goals behind the all-time Bundesliga scoring record for a season of 41 goals set by Robert Lewandowski in 2021. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

VfB Stuttgart substitutes Jeong Woo-yeong and Silas scored late goals to snatch a 3-1 win over visitor Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga on Saturday, spoiling the Bavarians’ preparations for its Champions League semi-final return leg against Real Madrid.

Bayern, who is in second place on 69 points, two ahead of Stuttgart in third with two games left, face Real in Spain on Wednesday after its 2-2 draw in Munich.

The defeat added to an already disappointing domestic campaign for Thomas Tuchel’s team, with the coach set to leave at the end of the season.

It also killed off speculation about Tuchel potentially staying on following Bayern’s deep Champions League run and after some coaches, including Ralf Rangnick, turned down offers from the Bavarians.

For Stuttgart, however, the result crowned what has been an exceptional campaign with a club-record equalling 21st win of the season.

The host took a deserved lead through Leonidas Stergiou’s flick over keeper Manuel Neuer just before the half-hour mark after missing three golden chances.

Much-changed Bayern levelled with a penalty from Harry Kane in the 37th minute, his 36th league goal of the season.

Kane is now five goals behind the all-time Bundesliga scoring record for a season of 41 goals set by Robert Lewandowski in 2021.

It was Suttgart who looked sharper, however, and substitute Jeong Woo-yeong beat Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer at the far post in the 84th minute to put the host back in front.

The 25-year-old Silas sealed the win with a low drive in stoppage time after a Bayern defensive error.

