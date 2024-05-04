MagazineBuy Print

Bayern Munich left-back Raphael Guerreiro sustains injury before facing Real Madrid in Champions League semifinal

The winner of the two-leg semifinal will play either Borussia Dortmund or Paris Saint-Germain in the final in London on June 1.

Published : May 04, 2024 20:38 IST , Stuttgart - 1 MIN READ

AP
Bayern Munich’s Raphael Guerreiro (centre) walks off the pitch after being substituted due to injury. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Bayern Munich’s Raphael Guerreiro (centre) walks off the pitch after being substituted due to injury. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Bayern Munich left-back Raphael Guerreiro was injured early in the team’s Bundesliga game at Stuttgart on Saturday, a blow for the Bavarian powerhouse ahead of its Champions League semifinal at Real Madrid.

The Portugal international went off in the 17th minute after stretching too far for the ball. It seemed to be a muscular injury.

Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel made six changes from the team that drew 2-2 with Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal, with Guerreiro, among those starting. The player made a good impression after going on at halftime in the first leg on Tuesday.

ALSO READ | Euro 2024: Teams can add 3 players in 26-man squads to help cope with injuries says UEFA

Alphonso Davies, Aleksander Pavlovic, Serge Gnabry, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Mathys Tel also started in place of Noussair Mazraoui, Konrad Laimer, Leon Goretzka, Thomas Müller and Leroy Sané (all substitutes) as well as Jamal Musiala (not in squad).

Bayern visits Madrid on Wednesday. The winner of the two-leg semifinal will play either Borussia Dortmund or Paris Saint-Germain in the final in London on June 1.

Related Topics

Raphael Guerreiro /

Bayern Munich /

Real Madrid /

UEFA Champions League 2023-24

