WSL: England’s Kirby to leave Chelsea at end of season

Kirby, who joined Chelsea in 2015, won the WSL title six times and the FA Cup on five occasions with the London side, scoring 107 goals in 192 appearances.

Published : May 04, 2024 15:29 IST - 3 MINS READ

Reuters
Fran Kirby, left, is challenged by Isa Kardinaal during the Women’s Champions League quarterfinal second leg match between Chelsea and Ajax at Stamford Bridge Stadium.
Fran Kirby, left, is challenged by Isa Kardinaal during the Women's Champions League quarterfinal second leg match between Chelsea and Ajax at Stamford Bridge Stadium. | Photo Credit: KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH/ AP
infoIcon

Fran Kirby, left, is challenged by Isa Kardinaal during the Women’s Champions League quarterfinal second leg match between Chelsea and Ajax at Stamford Bridge Stadium. | Photo Credit: KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH/ AP

England forward Fran Kirby is to leave Chelsea at the end of season after nine years at the Women’s Super League club, she said on Saturday.

Kirby, who joined Chelsea in 2015, won the WSL title six times and the FA Cup on five occasions with the London side, scoring 107 goals in 192 appearances.

“To leave with the trophies that I have won, with the team mates I’ve played with – some of the world’s best players – it has been one of the biggest privileges of my life,” the 30-year-old Kirby said in a statement.

WSL champion Chelsea is second in the standings with 46 points from 19 games, six behind leader Manchester City which has played one more match.

