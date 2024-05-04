MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Bundesliga 2023-24: Dortmund crushes Augsburg 5-1 ahead of Champions League semifinal

Dortmund, who face PSG on Tuesday after its 1-0 first leg win in Germany earlier this week, enjoyed a whirlwind start with three goals in the first 29 minutes.

Published : May 04, 2024 21:18 IST , DORTMUND - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Marco Reus celebrating after the match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Augsburg
Marco Reus celebrating after the match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Augsburg | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Marco Reus celebrating after the match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Augsburg | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund demolished Augsburg 5-1 in the Bundesliga on Saturday in a perfect dress rehearsal ahead of next week’s Champions League semifinal return leg at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Dortmund, who face PSG on Tuesday after its 1-0 first leg win in Germany earlier this week, enjoyed a whirlwind start with three goals in the first 29 minutes.

Youssoufa Moukoko struck either side of Doneyll Malen’s 20th minute goal to quickly put the game to bed.

Augsburg cut the deficit in the 32nd minute with Ruben Vargas but the visitors restored their three-goal cushion with Marco Reus, who will leave the club after 12 years at the end of the season, in the 34th.

He then delivered his second assist of the evening for Felix Nmecha to make it 5-1 in the 64th.

Dortmund, who have secured a Champions League spot for next season, are in fifth place on 60 points, three behind fourth-placed RB Leipzig. 

Related stories

Related Topics

Borussia Dortmund /

Augsburg /

Bundesliga 2023-24 /

Paris Saint-Germain /

Champions League /

Marco Reus /

Youssoufa Moukoko

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2023-24 Final, Mohun Bagan SG vs Mumbai City FC LIVE Score: MBSG 1-2 MCFC; Sahal subbed in, Bipin scores to take the lead
    Team Sportstar
  2. RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans 147/7 (19); Shankar comes on as Impact Player, Suthar walks for 1 on debut
    Team Sportstar
  3. RCB vs GT, IPL 2024: List of lowest totals defended at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru
    Team Sportstar
  4. Bundesliga 2023-24: Dortmund crushes Augsburg 5-1 ahead of Champions League semifinal
    Reuters
  5. Kerala football’s forgotten stars brought to the limelight
    Stan Rayan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Bundesliga

  1. Bundesliga 2023-24: Dortmund crushes Augsburg 5-1 ahead of Champions League semifinal
    Reuters
  2. Bundesliga 2023-24: Unbeaten Leverkusen pulls off another escape against Stuttgart
    Reuters
  3. Bundesliga 2023-24: Kane doubles up for Bayern Munich, Leipzig beats Dortmund to tighten grip on fourth place
    AFP
  4. Eintracht Frankfurt uses option to buy PSG striker Hugo Ekitike following loan move
    AP
  5. Bundesliga: Late Stanisic goal at Dortmund salvages Leverkusen’s unbeaten run
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2023-24 Final, Mohun Bagan SG vs Mumbai City FC LIVE Score: MBSG 1-2 MCFC; Sahal subbed in, Bipin scores to take the lead
    Team Sportstar
  2. RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans 147/7 (19); Shankar comes on as Impact Player, Suthar walks for 1 on debut
    Team Sportstar
  3. RCB vs GT, IPL 2024: List of lowest totals defended at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru
    Team Sportstar
  4. Bundesliga 2023-24: Dortmund crushes Augsburg 5-1 ahead of Champions League semifinal
    Reuters
  5. Kerala football’s forgotten stars brought to the limelight
    Stan Rayan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment