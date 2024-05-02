MagazineBuy Print

Champions League 2023-24 semifinal: Fuellkrug earns Dortmund 1-0 first-leg win over PSG

Nico Schlotterbeck floated a pass into Fuellkrug’s path and the Germany forward controlled the ball with a perfect first touch before drilling a low shot past keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma in the 36th minute.

Published : May 02, 2024 02:38 IST , DORTMUND - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
PSG’s Lucas Beraldo, left, jumps for a header with Dortmund’s Niclas Fuellkrug during the Champions League semifinal first leg match.
PSG’s Lucas Beraldo, left, jumps for a header with Dortmund’s Niclas Fuellkrug during the Champions League semifinal first leg match. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

PSG's Lucas Beraldo, left, jumps for a header with Dortmund's Niclas Fuellkrug during the Champions League semifinal first leg match. | Photo Credit: AP

Borussia Dortmund’s Niclas Fuellkrug fired in a first-half goal to seal a 1-0 victory over visitor Paris St. Germain in its Champions League semifinal first leg on Wednesday.

PSG, on the backfoot for much of the first half, improved after the break and had a golden double chance in the 51st minute but twice hit the woodwork through Kylian Mbappe and Achraf Hakimi on the rebound.

PSG, on the backfoot for much of the first half, improved after the break and had a golden double chance in the 51st minute but twice hit the woodwork through Kylian Mbappe and Achraf Hakimi on the rebound.

The winner of the tie will face either Bayern Munich or Real Madrid, who drew 2-2 in Tuesday’s first leg in Munich.

