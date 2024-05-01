MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League 2023-24: Luton’s Tom Lockyer is ‘at peace’ with the prospect of retirement

The Luton captain had a defibrillator fitted after collapsing during a game against Bournemouth in December. He had previously collapsed seven months earlier during a game at Wembley Stadium.

Published : May 01, 2024 17:50 IST , LUTON - 1 MIN READ

AP
File Photo: Tom Lockyer of Luton Town collapsed during the Premier League match against Bournemouth in December.
File Photo: Tom Lockyer of Luton Town collapsed during the Premier League match against Bournemouth in December. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

File Photo: Tom Lockyer of Luton Town collapsed during the Premier League match against Bournemouth in December. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Tom Lockyer, the Premier League player who suffered an on-field cardiac arrest earlier this season, says he is “at peace” with the prospect of having to retire from the sport.

The Luton captain had a defibrillator fitted after collapsing during a game against Bournemouth in December. He had previously collapsed seven months earlier during a game at Wembley Stadium because he suffered atrial fibrillation.

The 29-year-old Lockyer, who recently became a father for the first time, has not given up hope of resuming his playing career. But he accepts that may not be possible.

ALSO READ | Premier League: Wolves boss O’Neil receives one-match ban for ‘threatening’ behaviour after West Ham defeat

“I’ve made no secret saying I would love to return to football, but ultimately it would have to come down to someone who’s a cardiologist or a specialist who has done full research into what has gone on and if it could happen again, because we’ve got a little girl now and she takes priority,” Lockyer told BBC Radio Wales.

“I would love to play football again, of course I would, it’s my life but if it’s the case that I can’t, then I’m at peace with that as well.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Luton Town /

Premier League /

Tom Lockyer /

Wembley Stadium /

Bournemouth

Latest on Sportstar

  1. CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings looks to breach Chennai Super Kings’ Chepauk fortress
    Team Sportstar
  2. CSK vs PBKS Toss Update, IPL 2024: Who will win toss today - Chennai Super Kings or Punjab Kings?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Premier League 2023-24: Luton’s Tom Lockyer is ‘at peace’ with the prospect of retirement
    AP
  4. Madrid Open: Top-seeded Bopanna-Ebden pair knocked out in first round
    PTI
  5. India vs Indonesia, Thomas Cup 2024: Satwik-Chirag loses after Prannoy’s singles win; IND 1-1 IDN
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Premier League 2023-24: Luton’s Tom Lockyer is ‘at peace’ with the prospect of retirement
    AP
  2. Premier League: Wolves boss O’Neil receives one-match ban for ‘threatening’ behaviour after West Ham defeat
    Reuters
  3. Thiago Silva to leave Chelsea at the end of the season
    AP
  4. Manchester City still has a mountain to climb in Premier League title race, says Guardiola
    Reuters
  5. Premier League 2023-24: Manchester City keeps pressure on Arsenal with 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings looks to breach Chennai Super Kings’ Chepauk fortress
    Team Sportstar
  2. CSK vs PBKS Toss Update, IPL 2024: Who will win toss today - Chennai Super Kings or Punjab Kings?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Premier League 2023-24: Luton’s Tom Lockyer is ‘at peace’ with the prospect of retirement
    AP
  4. Madrid Open: Top-seeded Bopanna-Ebden pair knocked out in first round
    PTI
  5. India vs Indonesia, Thomas Cup 2024: Satwik-Chirag loses after Prannoy’s singles win; IND 1-1 IDN
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment