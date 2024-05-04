Who are the four I-League players called up by Igor Stimac to the national camp in Bhubaneswar?

Igor Stimac, Head Coach of the Indian national football team, on Saturday, announced a 26-man probables squad for the training camp in Bhubaneswar ahead of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers Round 2 fixtures.

India will begin its training camp in the Odisha capital on May 10. The Blue Tigers will take on Kuwait in Kolkata on June 6 before travelling to face Qatar in Doha on June 11 in their last two matches of Group A.

The squad features four representatives from the I-league -- Muhammad Hammad, Edmund Lalrindika, Lalrinzuala and David Lalhlansanga.

Let’s have a look at the four players and their performances this season that have resulted in a national team call-up.

Muhammad Hammad - Real Kashmir FC

Muhammad Hammad captained Real Kashmir to fifth in the I-League 2023-24 standings but will be moving to the Indian Super League in 2024/25 with FC Goa.

The 26-year-old has played 24 games this season for the team, managing 12 clean sheets. Hailing from Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir, Hammad joined Real Kashmir in 2017, helping it win the I-League second division.

Edmund Lalrindika - Inter Kashi

Inter Kashi’s attacking midfielder Edmund Lalrindika is the second I-league player in the probables list. The 25-year-old had a productive season, scoring four and providing eight assists for the club in the league.

The midfielder also tallied three goals and one assist in the Durand Cup and Kalinga Super Cup. Lalrindika has played predominantly through the left flank this season but can also operate on the other flank as well as through the middle making him a versatile option.

Lalrinzuala - Aizawl FC

Lalrinzuala Lalbiaknia created history, becoming the highest Indian goal-scorer in the I-League with 15 goals. The previous record was held by India Captain Sunil Chhetri and former international Mohammed Rafi.

The 23-year-old forward played the waiting game in the youth teams of Bengaluru FC and Gokulam Kerala before signing on a free for Aizawl FC where he has a breakout season this time out.

David Lalhlansanga - Mohammedan Sporting

Mohammedan Sporting’s promotion to the Indian Super League was on the back of a stupendous season from forward David Lalhlansanga who aggregated five goals and two assists in 22 appearances.

The 22-year-old also scored six times and provided one assist in three Durand Cup encounters this season.

The former Aizawl FC forward scored six times for his previous club before making the switch to Mohammedan where he has flourished.