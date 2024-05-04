MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ISL 2023-24 Final: Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mumbai City FC’s record in Indian Super League finals

With the Indian Super League 2023-24 final set to be played between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mumbai City FC at the Salt Lake Stadium, take a look at the teams’ record in finals.

Published : May 04, 2024 08:45 IST , Chennai - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Mohun Bagan Super Giant captain Subhasish Bose, and head coach Antonio Lopes Habas pose alongside the ISL Trophy with Mumbai City FC captain Rahul Bheke Mumbai and head coach Petr Krakty.
Mohun Bagan Super Giant captain Subhasish Bose, and head coach Antonio Lopes Habas pose alongside the ISL Trophy with Mumbai City FC captain Rahul Bheke Mumbai and head coach Petr Krakty. | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI/The Hindu
infoIcon

Mohun Bagan Super Giant captain Subhasish Bose, and head coach Antonio Lopes Habas pose alongside the ISL Trophy with Mumbai City FC captain Rahul Bheke Mumbai and head coach Petr Krakty. | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI/The Hindu

Mohun Bagan Super Giant will take on Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 final on 4 May, Saturday, at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

The two sides last met on the final day of the season, where Mohun Bagan beat Mumbai City 2-1, to finish on top of the league table and clinch the League Winners Shield.

MBSG reached the final after beating Odisha FC 2-0 (3-2 aggregate) in the second leg of the semifinal, turning the two-match aggregate score in its favour, after losing the first leg 1-2.

ALSO READ | Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC: The ISL final presents another chapter of the system versus circumstance conundrum

MCFC, on the other hand, scored thrice in added time to beat FC Goa 3-2 in the first leg of the semifinal, and comfortably dispatched the Gaurs 2-0 in the second leg to seal a place in the final.

Before the clash, take a look at Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City’s record in ISL finals:

Mumbai City FC

Despite winning the League Shield twice since its introduction, Mumbai City FC has reached the ISL final only once in its history.

In the 2020-21 season, on the back of its maiden shield title, MCFC completed a historic double by defeating ATK Mohun Bagan in the final in a thrilling fashion in Goa.

Mumbai City FC players celebrate with the ISL trophy after winning the final of the 7th season between Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan.
Mumbai City FC players celebrate with the ISL trophy after winning the final of the 7th season between Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics
lightbox-info

Mumbai City FC players celebrate with the ISL trophy after winning the final of the 7th season between Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics

Mohun Bagan took the lead through David Williams in the 18th minute before a Tiri own goal nine minutes later levelled the scores for Mumbai City.

With the match seeming to be heading towards extra-time, Bipin Singh snatched a winner after a mistake at the back to give Mumbai City its first title.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant

The rebranded ATK Mohun Bagan lost both the League winner shield and the ISL trophy to Mumbai City FC in the 2020-21 season.

Its next chance at winning the ISL trophy came in the 2022-23 season where it met Sunil Chhetri-led Bengaluru FC in the final, where ATKMB beat BFC 4-3 in the penalty shootout.

FILE PHOTO: ATK Mohun Bagan players celebrate after winning the final match of the Indian Super League 2022-23 played between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC.
FILE PHOTO: ATK Mohun Bagan players celebrate after winning the final match of the Indian Super League 2022-23 played between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC. | Photo Credit: PTI
lightbox-info

FILE PHOTO: ATK Mohun Bagan players celebrate after winning the final match of the Indian Super League 2022-23 played between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC. | Photo Credit: PTI

Dimitrios Petratos scored a brace for ATKMB, while Sunil Chhetri and Roy Krishna got on the scoresheet for BFC to keep the score 2-2 after extra time.

In the shootout, both teams scored their first two penalties. Alan Costa and Krishna found the net for BFC, while Dimitri Petratos and Liston Colaco were on target for ATKMB.

The turning point came when Vishal Kaith saved Bruno Ramires’ penalty. The pressure was on Kiyan Nassiri to score the next for the lead and the youngster kept his nerve to find the net. Chhetri and Manvir Singh converted their respective penalties before MCFC’s Pablo Perez blasted his effort above the bar, leading to a win for the Mariners.

Related stories

Related Topics

Mohun Bagan Super Giant /

Mumbai City FC /

ISL 2023-24 /

Indian Super League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Madrid Open 2024: Rublev beats Fritz to reach final against Auger-Aliassime, Lehecka joins injured list
    AP
  2. Lakers fires head coach Darvin Ham after two seasons
    Reuters
  3. Katie Ledecky awarded U.S. Presidential Medal of Freedom
    Team Sportstar
  4. Noah Lyles still dreaming of four Paris Olympic golds despite relay criticism
    AFP
  5. Verstappen takes Miami sprint race pole
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. ISL 2023-24 Final: Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mumbai City FC’s record in Indian Super League finals
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2023-24: How did Mohun Bagan Super Giant reach the final?
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2023-24: What happened when Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mumbai City FC played last time?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2023-24 Final: Overall head-to-head record between MBSG and MCFC
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2023-24: Mumbai City FC’s road to the final
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Madrid Open 2024: Rublev beats Fritz to reach final against Auger-Aliassime, Lehecka joins injured list
    AP
  2. Lakers fires head coach Darvin Ham after two seasons
    Reuters
  3. Katie Ledecky awarded U.S. Presidential Medal of Freedom
    Team Sportstar
  4. Noah Lyles still dreaming of four Paris Olympic golds despite relay criticism
    AFP
  5. Verstappen takes Miami sprint race pole
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment