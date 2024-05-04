ISL 2023-24 Final: Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mumbai City FC’s record in Indian Super League finals

Mohun Bagan Super Giant will take on Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 final on 4 May, Saturday, at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

The two sides last met on the final day of the season, where Mohun Bagan beat Mumbai City 2-1, to finish on top of the league table and clinch the League Winners Shield.

MBSG reached the final after beating Odisha FC 2-0 (3-2 aggregate) in the second leg of the semifinal, turning the two-match aggregate score in its favour, after losing the first leg 1-2.

MCFC, on the other hand, scored thrice in added time to beat FC Goa 3-2 in the first leg of the semifinal, and comfortably dispatched the Gaurs 2-0 in the second leg to seal a place in the final.

Before the clash, take a look at Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City’s record in ISL finals:

Mumbai City FC

Despite winning the League Shield twice since its introduction, Mumbai City FC has reached the ISL final only once in its history.

In the 2020-21 season, on the back of its maiden shield title, MCFC completed a historic double by defeating ATK Mohun Bagan in the final in a thrilling fashion in Goa.

Mumbai City FC players celebrate with the ISL trophy after winning the final of the 7th season between Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics

Mohun Bagan took the lead through David Williams in the 18th minute before a Tiri own goal nine minutes later levelled the scores for Mumbai City.

With the match seeming to be heading towards extra-time, Bipin Singh snatched a winner after a mistake at the back to give Mumbai City its first title.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant

The rebranded ATK Mohun Bagan lost both the League winner shield and the ISL trophy to Mumbai City FC in the 2020-21 season.

Its next chance at winning the ISL trophy came in the 2022-23 season where it met Sunil Chhetri-led Bengaluru FC in the final, where ATKMB beat BFC 4-3 in the penalty shootout.

FILE PHOTO: ATK Mohun Bagan players celebrate after winning the final match of the Indian Super League 2022-23 played between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC. | Photo Credit: PTI

Dimitrios Petratos scored a brace for ATKMB, while Sunil Chhetri and Roy Krishna got on the scoresheet for BFC to keep the score 2-2 after extra time.

In the shootout, both teams scored their first two penalties. Alan Costa and Krishna found the net for BFC, while Dimitri Petratos and Liston Colaco were on target for ATKMB.

The turning point came when Vishal Kaith saved Bruno Ramires’ penalty. The pressure was on Kiyan Nassiri to score the next for the lead and the youngster kept his nerve to find the net. Chhetri and Manvir Singh converted their respective penalties before MCFC’s Pablo Perez blasted his effort above the bar, leading to a win for the Mariners.