RCB vs GT Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans predicted XI, fantasy team, squads

Still in the playoffs race with an outside chance, Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will face off in IPL 2024 on Saturday looking to prolonge their contention for the crunch phase of the season.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Will Jacks, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Anuj Rawat, Cameron Greem, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal.

Bowl 1st: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Will Jacks, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Cameron Greem, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Swapnil Singh.

Impact Player options: Swapnil Singh/Anuj Rawat, Vyshak Vijayakumar, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Mahipal Lomror.

Gujarat Titans Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Shubman Gill (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, R. Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmed, Sandeep Warrier.

Bowl 1st: Shubman Gill (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shahrukh Khan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, R. Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmed, Sandeep Warrier.

Impact Player options: Sai Sudharsan/Mohit Sharma, Abhinav Manohar, Darshan Nalkande, Umesh Yadav, Joshua Little.

RCB vs GT DREAM ELEVEN PREDICTION IPL 2024 WICKETKEEPERS Dinesh Karthik BATTERS Shubman Gill, Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli (c), Sai Sudharsan ALL ROUNDERS Will Jacks, Cameron Green, Shahrukh Khan BOWLERS Rashid Khan (vc), Mohit Sharma, Mohammed Siraj Team Composition: RCB 6-5 GT | Credits Left: 11