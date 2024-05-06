UCL 2023-24: PSG eyes semifinal comeback against Borussia Dortmund in Mbappe’s last Champions League match in Paris

No doubt Kylian Mbappe will be greeted with loud cheers and applause when he takes to the Parc des Princes pitch on Tuesday night, as it will be his final Champions League match in the French capital in a Paris Saint-Germain shirt.

Mbappe is leaving the club this summer after a seven-season stint, hoping that the journey concludes with a Champions League triumph in Wembley on June 1.

But first things first as Mbappe tries to engineer a fightback in the second leg of PSG’s semifinal against Borussia Dortmund, trailing 1-0 from the first leg in Germany last week.

The France striker was a disappointment in the first leg and PSG now expects a strong reaction from the club’s all-time leading scorer to overturn the deficit, especially after he failed to score in his last two appearances against Dortmund.

“Since I started as a coach, my goal has been that our best players participate. The more they take part in the game, the better it is,” coach Luis Enrique said on Monday. “I don’t want the striker to go and get the ball in midfield, but to touch it in the decisive zones.”

In support of Mbappe, PSG has plenty of firepower upfront, with the likes of Ousmane Dembele, Bradley Barcola, Goncalo Ramos or Randal Kolo Muani available.

“We’re confident we’ll come back from that score and qualify for the final,” Mbappé said, as quoted by French media.

Enrique has more worries in defence after former Bayern Munich defender Lucas Hernandez was ruled out for the remainder of the season with an anterior cruciate ligament rupture that required surgery.

The injury was a tough blow for PSG, which has conceded 14 goals in the competition this season but finally stabilized the heart of its defense with the pairing of Marquinhos and Hernandez.

After Hernandez came off injured last week against Dortmund and was replaced by Lucas Beraldo, the Brazilian substitute’s lack of experience was obvious.

Enrique will, however, have to consider giving him a starting role, or put his trust in Milan Skriniar, who is back from injury and lacks both competition and rhythm. Another option would be to pair Danilo Pereira with Marquinhos to add strength and presence in the air, particularly on Dortmund’s set pieces.

Solid defending will again be crucial for PSG, which faces a team with great attacking qualities and 11 different scorers on the European stage this season.

The winner will play Real Madrid or Bayern Munich in the final in London. The old rivals drew 2-2 in their semifinal first leg in Germany.

PSG, which enjoyed a rest day over the weekend after wrapping up the French league title, has never won Europe’s top club competition. Dortmund claimed the 1997 title.