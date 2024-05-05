Kylian Mbappe confident of reaching Champions League final amidst ‘you’ve got to win’ warning from children

Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe said on Sunday that his team will come back from its 1-0 defeat in the Champions League semi-final first leg to Borussia Dortmund and qualify for the final.

“We’re confident that we’ll come back from that score and reach the final,” Mbappe said to reporters in Paris during an event with 2,000 children organised by his “Inspired by KM” association.

PSG will host Dortmund in the tie’s second leg on Tuesday, with Niclas Fullkrug’s goal in Germany last week meaning Mbappe and his team need to win in order to have a chance of reaching the final at Wembley on June 1.

“There’s a lot of pressure, which is normal because there’s a place in the Champions League final at stake, which is very important. Especially when you consider the club’s record in the competition,” said 25-year-old Mbappe.

“We’re aware of the pressure, but the group is extremely calm. We’re confident that we’ll come back from that score and reach the final,” he said, adding that “taking part” in this event with the children helped him to “prepare”.

ALSO READ | Borussia Dortmund ‘will try everything’ to keep Jadon Sancho, says sporting director Kehl

“I’ve often had the same warning from the children. I’ve heard a lot of ‘You’ve got to win!’ And they’re right, we have to win. In any case, a day like this is good for the development of the man I am. And I’m sure I’ll arrive at the match in a good mood, ready to defend my team’s colours and help us qualify for the final,” he said.

It will in all likelihood be Mbappe’s last chance to win European football’s biggest prize with hometown side PSG after the France captain told the club he would be leaving this summer at the end of his contract.

The 2018 World Cup winner has not yet announced where he will play his football next season, but Spanish giant Real Madrid is the favourite to secure Mbappe’s signature