PSG vs Dortmund LIVE streaming info, UEFA Champions League 2023-24: When, where to watch UCL semifinal; Head-to-head, Predicted lineups

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will host Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League semifinal, second leg on May 7. (May 8, 12:30 AM IST)

No doubt Kylian Mbappe will be greeted with loud cheers and applause when he takes to the Parc des Princes pitch on Tuesday night, as it will be his final Champions League match in the French capital in a PSG shirt.

Mbappe is leaving the club this summer after a seven-season stint, hoping that the journey concludes with a Champions League triumph in Wembley on June 1.

But first things first as Mbappe tries to engineer a fightback in the second leg, trailing 1-0 from the first leg in Germany last week.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Paris Saint-Germain: 2

Dortmund: 2

Draws: 3

PREDICTED LINEUPS

PSG: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Beraldo, Mendes; Zaïre-Emery, Vitinha, Fabián Ruiz; Dembele, Mbappe, Barcola

Dortmund: Kobel; Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen; Can, Sabitzer; Adeyemi, Brandt, Sancho; Fullkrug

