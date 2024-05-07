MagazineBuy Print

PSG vs Dortmund LIVE streaming info, UEFA Champions League 2023-24: When, where to watch UCL semifinal; Head-to-head, Predicted lineups

All you need to know about the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 semifinal, second leg match between Paris Saint-Germain and Dortmund to be played at the Parc des Princes.

Published : May 07, 2024 07:55 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
PSG is trailing by one goal ahead of its UCL semifinal second leg against Dortmund. .
PSG is trailing by one goal ahead of its UCL semifinal second leg against Dortmund. . | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

PSG is trailing by one goal ahead of its UCL semifinal second leg against Dortmund. . | Photo Credit: AFP

PREVIEW

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will host Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League semifinal, second leg on May 7. (May 8, 12:30 AM IST)

No doubt Kylian Mbappe will be greeted with loud cheers and applause when he takes to the Parc des Princes pitch on Tuesday night, as it will be his final Champions League match in the French capital in a PSG shirt.

Mbappe is leaving the club this summer after a seven-season stint, hoping that the journey concludes with a Champions League triumph in Wembley on June 1.

But first things first as Mbappe tries to engineer a fightback in the second leg, trailing 1-0 from the first leg in Germany last week.

ALSO READ THE FULL PREVIEW HERE

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Paris Saint-Germain: 2

Dortmund: 2

Draws: 3

PREDICTED LINEUPS

PSG: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Beraldo, Mendes; Zaïre-Emery, Vitinha, Fabián Ruiz; Dembele, Mbappe, Barcola

Dortmund: Kobel; Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen; Can, Sabitzer; Adeyemi, Brandt, Sancho; Fullkrug

Livestream and telecast info

When and where will the PSG vs Dortmund UEFA Champions League 2023-24 semifinal second leg match kick-off?
The UEFA Champions League 2023-24 semifinal second leg between PSG and Dortmund will kick off at 12:30 AM IST, Wednesday, May 8, at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.
Where to watch the PSG vs Dortmund UEFA Champions League 2023-24 semifinal second leg match?
The UEFA Champions League 2023-24 semifinal second leg between PSG and Dortmund will be live telecasted on the  Sony Sports Network.
The UEFA Champions League 2023-24 semifinal second leg between PSG and Dortmund will also be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and Website.

