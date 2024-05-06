When and where to watch Paris Olympics in India

The 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics is set to be held in Paris from July 26 to August 11 this year.

The event will feature 32 sports, including the 28 “core” Olympic sports with the addition of breaking, skateboarding, surfing and sports climbing.

India had won one gold, two silver and four bronze medals at the previous edition in Tokyo.

Where to watch Paris Olympics in India?

Viacom18 Media Private Limited (Viacom18) has the exclusive media rights to broadcast the Paris Olympics in India as well as the Subcontinent. Therefore, the Summer Games in the French capital can be watched on Sports18 while the live streaming for the same will be available on Jio Cinema.

What are the IST timings for Paris Olympics?

Paris is 3 hours and 30 minutes behind the Indian Standard Time. While the Olympics officially begin on July 26, Football and Rugby Sevens will have matches starting from July 24 at 6:30PM IST.

However, the competition schedule is subject to change until the conclusion of the Olympics.