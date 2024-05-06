MagazineBuy Print

When and where to watch Paris Olympics in India

Paris Olympics will feature 32 sports, including the 28 “core” Olympic sports with the addition of breaking, skateboarding, surfing and sports climbing.

Published : May 06, 2024 15:25 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The Paris Olympics will be held from July 26 to August 11 this year.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The Paris Olympics will be held from July 26 to August 11 this year. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The Paris Olympics will be held from July 26 to August 11 this year. | Photo Credit: AFP

The 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics is set to be held in Paris from July 26 to August 11 this year.

The event will feature 32 sports, including the 28 “core” Olympic sports with the addition of breaking, skateboarding, surfing and sports climbing.

India had won one gold, two silver and four bronze medals at the previous edition in Tokyo.

Where to watch Paris Olympics in India?

Viacom18 Media Private Limited (Viacom18) has the exclusive media rights to broadcast the Paris Olympics in India as well as the Subcontinent. Therefore, the Summer Games in the French capital can be watched on Sports18 while the live streaming for the same will be available on Jio Cinema.

READ | Indian men’s and women’s 4x400m relay teams qualify for Paris 2024 Olympic Games

What are the IST timings for Paris Olympics?

Paris is 3 hours and 30 minutes behind the Indian Standard Time. While the Olympics officially begin on July 26, Football and Rugby Sevens will have matches starting from July 24 at 6:30PM IST.

However, the competition schedule is subject to change until the conclusion of the Olympics.

Sports at Paris Olympics
Aquatics
Archery
Athletics
Badminton
Basketball
Boxing
Breaking
Canoeing
Cycling
Equestrian
Fencing
Field Hockey
Football
Golf
Gymnastics
Handball
Judo
Modern Pentathlon
Rowing
Rugby Sevens
Sailing
Shooting
Skateboarding
Sport climbing
Surfing
Table Tennis
Taekwondo
Tennis
Triathlon
Volleyball
Weightlifting
Wrestling

