Samson’s dismissal stirs up controversy during Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 match

Rajasthan Royals skipper played a brilliant counterattacking innings against Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2024 match no. 56 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday, however, his dismissal stirred up controversy.
While trying to clear the long-on fence against Mukesh Kumar in the 16th over, a miscued shot from Samson found Shai Hope near the ropes.
HIGHLIGHTS | DELHI CAPITALS VS RAJASTHAN ROYALS
Despite wobbling near the ropes, Hope managed to keep it under the field.
Samson returned to the middle following the review, which indicated Hope being very close to the ropes. Then he had a heated discussion about the catch with the on-field umpires before being sent back.
Parth Jindal, DC’s co-owner, was also seen in the stands cheering on his team with animated gestures.
Samson came in at three in the first over after Khaleel Ahmed dismissed opener Yashasvi Jaiswal. He forged a 33-ball 63 partnership with Jos Buttler for the third wicket.
The RR skipper smacked Kuldeep Yadav for a six to bring up his fifty in just 28 deliveries in the 11th over.
Samson was dismissed on 86 as RR lost the game by 20 runs eventually.
