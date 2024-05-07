MagazineBuy Print

Scott Flemming appointed as head coach of Indian Senior Men’s Basketball team

This will be Flemming’s second stint in the role after previously coaching the Indian Senior Men’s Basketball Team from 2012-2015.

Published : May 07, 2024 19:47 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Flemming has previoulsy worked as the Senior Director of Basketball Operations for NBA India.
FILE PHOTO: Flemming has previoulsy worked as the Senior Director of Basketball Operations for NBA India. | Photo Credit: The Hindu
FILE PHOTO: Flemming has previoulsy worked as the Senior Director of Basketball Operations for NBA India. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Basketball Federation of India on Tuesday announced that it has appointed Scott Flemming as the new Head Coach of the Indian Senior Men’s Basketball team.

This will be his second stint in the role after previously coaching the team from 2012-2015. During his tenure, Flemming led the team to a win against top-team China in the FIBA Asia Cup 2014. He also led the team to a gold medal at the 2014 Lusofonia Games.

ALSO READ | Timberwolves maul Nuggets, Brunson fires Knicks over Pacers

Federation Secretary General Kulvinder Singh Gill in a media release said,“With his past experience and coaching abilities, we are confident that Mr. Flemming’s appointment will help improve the performance of our Indian Senior Men Basketball Team at the International level.”

Flemming is from the United States and has 38 years of coaching experience, and has previously worked as the Senior Director of Basketball Operations for NBA India.

