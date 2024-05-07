IWL winner Odisha FC to represent India in inaugural AFC Women’s Champions League

Odisha FC will represent India in the inaugural AFC Women’s Champions League 2024-25, after the Asian Football Confederation confirmed the country’s participation on Monday.

Odisha won the Indian Women’s League (IWL) 2023-24 title, which is the top tier for women’s football in India.

The new format Women’s Champions League will feature 20 nations who will be competing.

There will be a preliminary round followed by group stage and knockout.