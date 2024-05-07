MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IWL winner Odisha FC to represent India in inaugural AFC Women’s Champions League

Odisha FC will represent India in the inaugural AFC Women’s Champions League 2024-25, after the Asian Football Confederation confirmed the country’s participation on Monday.

Published : May 07, 2024 11:03 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Odisha FC players celebrate after winning the IWL 2023-24 title.
Odisha FC players celebrate after winning the IWL 2023-24 title. | Photo Credit: AIFF
infoIcon

Odisha FC players celebrate after winning the IWL 2023-24 title. | Photo Credit: AIFF

Odisha FC will represent India in the inaugural AFC Women’s Champions League 2024-25, after the Asian Football Confederation confirmed the country’s participation on Monday.

Odisha won the Indian Women’s League (IWL) 2023-24 title, which is the top tier for women’s football in India.

The new format Women’s Champions League will feature 20 nations who will be competing.

There will be a preliminary round followed by group stage and knockout.

Related Topics

Odisha FC Women

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IWL winner Odisha FC to represent India in inaugural AFC Women’s Champions League
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024: No plans to rest Bumrah yet ahead of T20 World Cup, says MI batting coach Pollard
    PTI
  3. Paris Olympics- British diver Daley to compete at record fifth Games
    Team Sportstar
  4. DC vs RR IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  5. Women’s T20 World Cup qualifiers 2024: Scotland earns maiden berth; Sri Lanka through after nervy semifinal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. IWL winner Odisha FC to represent India in inaugural AFC Women’s Champions League
    Team Sportstar
  2. Top clubs urge Brazil’s football federation to suspend league matches because of flooding
    AP
  3. Serie A 2023-24: Atalanta climbs into Serie A top five ahead of Marseille decider
    AFP
  4. MLS must attract best players to grow: FIFA president Infantino
    AFP
  5. Malaysian footballer injured in acid attack: official
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IWL winner Odisha FC to represent India in inaugural AFC Women’s Champions League
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024: No plans to rest Bumrah yet ahead of T20 World Cup, says MI batting coach Pollard
    PTI
  3. Paris Olympics- British diver Daley to compete at record fifth Games
    Team Sportstar
  4. DC vs RR IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  5. Women’s T20 World Cup qualifiers 2024: Scotland earns maiden berth; Sri Lanka through after nervy semifinal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment