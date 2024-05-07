Odisha FC will represent India in the inaugural AFC Women’s Champions League 2024-25, after the Asian Football Confederation confirmed the country’s participation on Monday.
Odisha won the Indian Women’s League (IWL) 2023-24 title, which is the top tier for women’s football in India.
The new format Women’s Champions League will feature 20 nations who will be competing.
There will be a preliminary round followed by group stage and knockout.
Latest on Sportstar
- IWL winner Odisha FC to represent India in inaugural AFC Women’s Champions League
- IPL 2024: No plans to rest Bumrah yet ahead of T20 World Cup, says MI batting coach Pollard
- Paris Olympics- British diver Daley to compete at record fifth Games
- DC vs RR IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
- Women’s T20 World Cup qualifiers 2024: Scotland earns maiden berth; Sri Lanka through after nervy semifinal
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE